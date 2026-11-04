Dolphins HC Sends Emotional Message to Lions LB Jack Campbell

When the Miami Dolphins take on the Detroit Lions in Week 9, the outcome of the game will matter. However, the health and status of Lions linebacker Jack Campbell will be at the forefront of everyone’s mind, regardless of who you are playing for and against. Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley made that clear when he addressed the media on Wednesday prior to their Week 9 matchup with the Lions.

Hafley cut off the first question of his press conference to send a message to Campbell, his family, and the Lions.

“Before I get to you, just my thoughts and our thoughts and our prayers are with Jack Campbell,” said Hafley to open up his press conference. “Obviously a scary situation that happened this weekend and, we’re thinking of him. We’re praying for him and for the Lions. I know that’s a hard situation.”

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Hafley made it clear that while the team wants to win the game, their concern with their opponent’s linebacker is the much bigger focus for him and the team right now.

“Certainly there are things that are bigger than football,” said Hafley. “So, I just want to make sure that I acknowledge that and we acknowledge that before we begin.”

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Jeff Hafley Sends Thoughts to Detroit Lions Before Week 9

After a scary collision led to the star linebacker being hospitalized, Campbell released a statement on Wednesday saying that he had full movement in his lower body and that he was progressing with his upper body movement.

The Campbell injury impacted many players on the Lions, and the team has had a therapist on hand to help with the players if they are going through anything.

When it comes down to players and their health, the NFL is a family. Miami and their players want to beat the Lions, but they understand that when the game is over, they wish nothing but the best for those players and their lives.

Hafley wanted to make it clear before he spoke about his team and how he plans to beat their team that Campbell is what matters.

Lions Have Plans Without Campbell

The Lions have already made roster moves as they prepare for playing without Campbell for the foreseeable future. They signed K.J. Britt from the New England Patriots practice squad to their active roster. They called up Joe Bachie from the practice squad to the active roster as well. Lastly, they signed Owen Pappoe to their practice squad to fill in for Bachie.

The players are all worried about the status of Campbell and how he is feeling. However, they realize that Campbell would want them to go out and win the game for him. So, the Lions are preparing the roster to be in the best position to win.