Lions Defender Breaks Silence After Season-Ending Injury

The Detroit Lions lost both Jack Campbell and Jimmy Rolder for the season on the same play in the Lions’ Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Campbell remains in the hospital, and the team has not provided many updates.

However, Rolder is going to be out for the rest of the season as well. Rolder took to social media to send his best to the fans after his rookie season was cut short due to a hamstring injury.

“God has a funny way of working things out… can’t wait for what’s next,” Rolder posted on Instagram.

Rolder finished his rookie season with just 24 snaps played.

Detroit Linebacker Jimmy Rolder Sends Message After Season-Ending Injury

Head coach Dan Campbell noted that Rolder would require surgery and would be out for the season. Rolder was a fourth-round pick by the Lions in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, he missed the majority of training camp and the first three weeks of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Detroit was easing him into the lineup after he returned. Rolder played just seven defensive snaps in his debut and then was just a special teams option in Weeks 5 and 7. However, they started to ramp up his defensive snaps in Week 8.

He got hurt after just 17 snaps into the game. Now, he heads into the second season with serious injury questions. With Campbell also out for the year, the team just got dramatically thinner at linebacker.

Lions Get Much Thinner at Linebacker

The team has not made a determination on Campbell, but given that he has been in the hospital for more than 24 hours, it is easy to assume his season is over as well. Detroit already put Devin White on the IR, so the group is getting thinner than they were to start the year.

Detroit is expected to start Malcom Rodriguez next to Derrick Barnes. Then, they will bring in Trevor Nowaske as the third linebacker.

They have special teams asset Amen Ogbongbemiga to finish off the depth. They plan to call up Joe Bachie from the practice squad. Detroit also signed K.J. Britt from the New England Patriots practice squad to their active roster.

Still, this group is now much thinner than it was entering the year. The Lions defense has already been a problem when their linebacker room was a strength. Now that they are much thinner, there is a real chance they go out and make a move in free agency.

We will see if they make any moves before their Week 9 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.