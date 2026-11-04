All-Pro Linebacker Named Strong Fit to Replace Lions Jack Campbell

The Detroit Lions are now dealing with the reality that Jack Campbell is not going to be back anytime soon. They already signed K.J. Britt, but that looks more like a special teams addition to replace rookie Jimmy Rolder than a Campbell replacement. So, the team could still be in the mix for linebacker help at the NFL trade deadline.

One name to keep an eye on is Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Popper notes that Brooks is on a longer-term deal, which could make him a strong fit.

“The Dolphins are executing their tank effectively,” wrote Popper. “They have remained moderately competitive while still losing six of seven games to begin the season. Their rookie class looks promising. The next step would be accruing some more draft capital for 2027. One issue, though, is they do not have many tradable players. Brooks, a reliable veteran off-ball linebacker, is one of the few. He signed a three-year extension in July and has close to $13 million in guaranteed salary in 2027, so any acquiring team would be making a multiyear commitment. The Dolphins would take on $15.6 million in dead money in 2027 if they traded Brooks. This regime, with coach Jeff Hafley and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, has not been afraid of dead money thus far.”

This regime being the group that extended Brooks and his contract for multiple years, might make a trade tougher. The Dolphins clearly value the player and can build around him. Beyond that, giving a team that much control over the contract is valuable.

The question would be how desperate the Lions are to upgrade the room after losing Campbell.

Detroit Lions Could Trade For Miami Dolphins Linebacker Jordyn Brooks

Brooks is the type of linebacker that Dan Campbell and the Lions would desire. The seven-year veteran plays downhill football and is not afraid to make tackles in the run game. He is not the best in coverage, but Jack Campbell was struggling in coverage this year as well.

The big thing would be adding a veteran who can communicate on defense. Brooks has 96 career starts, and the former first-round pick has worn the green dot for the majority of them. He was a first-team All-Pro last year as the leader of the Dolphins defense.

There would not be many better leaders that the Lions could add in such a quick time.

Lions Have Need at Linebacker

The loss of Campbell hurts, but they also lost Jimmy Rolder and were already without veteran Devin White. The room was deep; now there are questions from top to bottom. Malcom Rodriguez lost his job to Rolder, and now he is expected to start.

Trevor Nowaske was inactive at times; now he is in the mix to see a large role. Joe Bachie will get called up from the practice squad, and Britt will serve on special teams. The room lacks any star power and no real candidate to step in and call plays. Brooks is a great fit.