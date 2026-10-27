Lions Fans Get Firm Message From Packers’ Josh Jacobs After RB Hears Boos

Detroit Lions fans at Ford Field were the first to have the opportunity to boo Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs after his return from the NFL’s commissioner exempt list. Jacobs missed the first six games of the 2026 season due to an off-field domestic violence accusation he received in May.

Jacobs made it pretty clear while speaking to reporters Tuesday, though, that he couldn’t care less about the boos he heard from Lions fans.

“[Expletive], I don’t care. I’mma hoop,” said Jacobs, via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “That’s all I can do. All I can do is control what I can control.

“I’mma go out there and play ball.”

In his return, Jacobs ran for 36 yards on 11 carries, averaging 3.3 yards per rush. Jacobs contributed more in the passing attack, hauling in five receptions for 55 yards and a score.

However, the running back also made a key drop on a potential touchdown late in the fourth quarter. That helped the Lions defeat the Packers 20-17.