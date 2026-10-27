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Lions Fans Get Firm Message From Packers’ Josh Jacobs After RB Hears Boos

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Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs addressed how he feels about getting boos from Detroit Lions fans during Week 7.

Detroit Lions fans at Ford Field were the first to have the opportunity to boo Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs after his return from the NFL’s commissioner exempt list. Jacobs missed the first six games of the 2026 season due to an off-field domestic violence accusation he received in May.

Jacobs made it pretty clear while speaking to reporters Tuesday, though, that he couldn’t care less about the boos he heard from Lions fans.

“[Expletive], I don’t care. I’mma hoop,” said Jacobs, via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “That’s all I can do. All I can do is control what I can control.

“I’mma go out there and play ball.”

In his return, Jacobs ran for 36 yards on 11 carries, averaging 3.3 yards per rush. Jacobs contributed more in the passing attack, hauling in five receptions for 55 yards and a score.

However, the running back also made a key drop on a potential touchdown late in the fourth quarter. That helped the Lions defeat the Packers 20-17.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

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Lions Fans Get Firm Message From Packers’ Josh Jacobs After RB Hears Boos

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