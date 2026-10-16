Lions Urged to Trade Starting Offensive Lineman Before Deadline

The Detroit Lions are expected to bring center Cade Mays back into the lineup when they return from the bye week. While the initial thought is that current center Juice Scruggs might end up sliding over to guard, there is another sentiment that he could be a trade chip.

Scruggs being on a one-year deal, along with the demand for offensive linemen being so high, could lead to him fetching so much on the trade market that the Lions have to accept a deal, according to Mike Payton of A to Z Sports.

“But Scruggs is a free agent after this season, and he’s probably going to get paid somewhere,” admitted Payton. “If Detroit doesn’t expect to keep him, getting something for him now isn’t the worst idea.”

Payton notes that the Lions could find a desperate team willing to surrender a third-round pick for Scruggs. At that price, the Lions would have to accept.

Detroit Lions Could Trade Juice Scruggs

The Lions added Scruggs as an essential throw-in during their trade with the Houston Texans for David Montgomery. The Texans sent a fourth-round pick in addition to Scruggs for Montgomery. Now, the team might be able to spin Scruggs around for another strong draft pick.

Scruggs is a former second-round pick with starting experience at three different positions. He spent the majority of his rookie season at left guard.

Then, in his second NFL season, he mixed it up, getting 250 snaps at left guard, 568 snaps at center, and 126 snaps at right guard. Houston did not lean on him as much in his third year. He played 261 snaps at left guard and 90 at right guard. Now, he is finding a home at center.

Lions Have Decision With Scruggs

Scruggs has 1,045 snaps at left guard. The Lions’ left guard situation is still up in the air. Scruggs was expected to be in the competition before Cade Mays got hurt. Ben Bartch was expected to push Christian Mahogany, but he has been hurt for most of his time in Detroit.

So, Mahogany has held down the starting spot, but he has been relatively uncontested. Now, the team can slide Scruggs, and he can push the former sixth-round pick. However, Scruggs has been best at center, despite having more experience at left guard. That is why Houston traded him.

So, if a team is desperate for a starting center, which is hard to find, they could trade for one here. Scruggs is likely better than Mahogany. However, the difference might not be significant. Meanwhile, adding a draft pick for a player who might start a few more games for them would be a savvy decision.

It is not often that a young starting offensive lineman is available for a trade. If the Lions like their depth, they can cash in on the lack of supply and heavy demand.