Lions Urged to Fix CB Problem With Former 2nd-Rounder in Trade

The Detroit Lions are now 5-2 with a little more than a week to go until the NFL trade deadline. However, they still have not resolved their cornerback room, and they are currently using four to five different options. One name that is not discussed much as a trade deadline target, but fits what the Lions are looking for, is Miami Dolphins cornerback JuJu Brents, according to Christian Booher of Lions OnSI.

Booher notes that the cost to acquire Brents would be cheap, which is why he is a smart name to throw into the rotation.

“Ultimately, if the Dolphins choose to make him available, the Lions should certainly check in on the asking price to acquire him,” wrote Booher. “If it’s a reasonable day three selection, Holmes and company could find a hidden gem by electing to make the deal.”

Brents is in the last year of his rookie contract and will be a free agent after the season. Miami is sitting at 1-6 and should be looking to get anything back for him at the deadline before he leaves in free agency.

Detroit Lions Could Trade for Miami Dolphins CB Juju Brents

Brents was a former second-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was drafted for his height, weight, speed, and athletic potential. However, this is one of the picks that led to Colts GM Chris Ballard being fired in 2026.

Brents started in eight games as a rookie, but was only active for two games in his second NFL season. The former draft pick was waived by Indianapolis before his third NFL season. He caught on with Miami and started two games last year.

Now, he has four starts for Miami in 2026. Brents has 980 career snaps, with 305 of them already this season. His career-high was 497 as a rookie. Miami played Brents and Jason Marshall on the outside, with Chris Johnson in the slot. On base downs, Brents comes off the field, and Johnson plays outside.

Lions Need CB Help

This is the type of role they are looking for. Roger McCreary plays in the slot and shifts to outside on base snaps. So, the team needs someone to handle the outside when McCreary moves into the slot.

They have been shuffling two to three different names right now. In Week 7, Rock Ya-Sin, Ennis Rakestraw, and Khalil Dorsey all got work with McCreary in the slot. However, the following week it was down to Ya-Sin and Dorsey on the outside.

Still, Ya-Sin was poor to start the season and has seen his role decrease. Dorsey is a former special teams ace. The Lions need some stability. At the least, with Rakestraw fading out of the picture, the team could look into replacing him with Brents. Both are former second-round picks with potential. They can let the best option get the work, while the other is inactive. It makes sense for the Lions to explore adding Brents.