Lions DC Reveals Emotional Jack Campbell Injury Response

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard had to fight back tears when discussing the impact of linebacker Jack Campbell, not only on the defense and team, but as a human in life.

“Our thoughts and prayers are obviously with him, his family, and everybody involved in the situation. It probably hasn’t been an hour that has gone by that I haven’t thought about him. I know the same for his teammates. I mean, you saw the guys the way that they responded.”

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The Lions came back to beat the Minnesota Vikings 19-14 in Week 8.

Detroit Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard Speaks About Jack Campbell Injury

Sheppard said that while moments like the Campbell injury are awful to be a part of, he made it clear that he got into coaching to help players work through adversity. With that in mind, he knew it was on him to lead his team with their captain out.

“It’s the reason why I sacrifice the things that I do personally to be here to work here to serve here is for those guys,” said Sheppard. “In moments of adversity, in moments when things aren’t good, that’s when you really find out about people. Anybody can do it when it’s easy. Anybody wants to be a part of things when it’s easy, when it’s fun, when it’s convenient, but what about when it’s not? And that’s probably one of the most unfortunate situations I’ve seen happen, not only in my playing, but my coaching days as well.”

Sheppard added that he leaned into the players around him to give him strength. He noted that everyone, himself included, was crying when Campbell lay on the field. But they found the poise to win the game.

“To be honest with you, trying to find the strength, as I looked at players crying on the field, keeping my emotions intact,” added Sheppard. “I’ll be lying to say I wasn’t crying. And where I was able to find my strength was my players and seeing tears roll down Aidan Hutcherson’s eyes and hearing them say, “We’re about to do this for 46.”

Sheppard made it clear that playing for Campbell is the Lions’ new mantra of the season.

Lions Plan to Play for Campbell

Sheppard said that he changed his playcalling style at the end of the game to do what he thought Campbell would want to do. After the Lions won, he made it clear the team would continue to run the Jack Campbell defense.

“We’ve never pressured here on fourth down in the time that I’ve been here six years,” admitted Sheppard. “Go back and track it. We’ve never pressured on fourth down. Uh, and I know I’ve gotten asked why, what call, why that call in that moment. And it’s because when I looked at our players, I looked at that call sheet, and I said, “Let’s go for 46.” I heard Aidan, and I said, “Let’s do it.” What would he want? And just so you guys know, that’s kind of the theme of the week for sure as a defense, but as a team.”

Sheppard added this is not just his plan as a coordinator but for the way he lives his life.

“Every day I wake up, what would 46 want me to do today? Would he want us to sulk and feel sorry? I can guarantee y’all. Y’all know Jack. Absolutely not,” added Sheppard. “He’ll be pissed off if he found out. Guys are crying, and guys are like that about him. That’s just his makeup, and that’s what makes him the person that he is. So that’s what we’re doing.”

The Lions take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 9.