Lions DC Sounds Off on Disrespect Despite Dead Last Defense Ranking

Four weeks into the 2026 NFL season, it’s pretty clear the Detroit Lions aren’t going to win many, if any, games with their defense. If the team is going to still accomplish the goals of capturing the NFC North title and advancing deep into the playoffs, the offense is probably going to have to carry the team.

That’s the overall sentiment around the Lions entering Week 5. Just don’t tell defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard about that perception.

Sheppard received a question about that potential reality when he spoke to reporters Thursday. The defensive coordinator took major offense to the idea that his unit won’t be able to meet their end of the bargain to have success in 2026.

“That’s the perception from who? I can care less about perceptions. I can care less about the talk. It’s all poison,” said Sheppard. “I mean that. Every word of its poison, and I told the players, and so is — the praise is the big poison now. It’s not the negativity.

“‘How are you taking this?’ How am I taking what? How am I taking what? It all comes in waves, guys, and it’s all poison.

“We have a three-phase team here, and I firmly believe that, and I’m going to stand strong in that belief. I think that’s ultra disrespectful to my unit to say somebody has to carry us. We’re going to do our one-third here. Hell or high water. Point blank. Period.”

Kelvin Sheppard Responds to Perception Offense Must Carry Lions

Getty Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard emphatically declined that his defense needs to be carried for the rest of the 2026 NFL season.

There’s a lot of potential takeaway points from just that one Sheppard answer let alone his entire Thursday press conference. The defensive coordinator’s answers could be the result of him feeling the pressure to turn things around quickly or his job could be on the line.

The positive of Sheppard’s answer on the Lions defense being a passenger is he simply isn’t going to accept that. Clearly, he is going to have his unit working until they get their problems fixed.

That’s admirable. At this point, though, few pundits, believe that will happen.

The Lions enter Week 5 last in yards allowed and second-to-last in scoring defense. They are also last in pass defense and third-down defense. Furthermore, the Lions are second-to-last in red-zone defense.

It’s been a terrible unit all around because of the lack of coverage skills and playmaking ability in the secondary. That’s not easily fixable on the fly even if safety Brian Branch returns soon.

Kelvin Sheppard Suggests Strong Criticism Disrespectful to Defense

Getty Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard provided some interesting answers at his press conference Thursday.

Sheppard not accepting his unit as a burden on the offense was the positive way to look at his perception answer Thursday. But it’s likely very easy for Lions fans not to look at the answer in that light.

There’s a common sports phrase, particularly among coaches — respect isn’t given, it’s earned.

Simply put, the Lions defense hasn’t earned our respect. Not even close. So while Sheppard can take exception to the “disrespectful” perception question, the unit has given no reason for us to respect them.

The Lions defense has to be a lot better for us to stop assuming the team isn’t just going to win if the offense outscores the opposition this season.