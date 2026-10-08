Lions’ DC Kelvin Sheppard Stubbornly Defends Blitzing Calls

While the Detroit Lions haven’t had any issues putting up points, their main area of concern through the first four games of the 2026 NFL campaign is their inability to stop their opposition from doing the same.

Right now, the Lions have the NFL’s worst-ranked defense, which has allowed 423.8 yards per game, as well as 304 total passing yards allowed per game.

During their most recent loss to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Bryce Young carved them up, notably when facing a blitz attempt from Detroit, completing eight of nine attempts.

However, in the words of Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, those were the right calls to make.

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Kelvin Sheppard Stubbornly Defends Blitzing Against Panthers

When asked about the decisions to blitz against the Panthers, during which Young completed eight of nine attempts, Sheppard was obstinate in his defense.

“Those calls were the right calls, and I’ll leave it at that,” Sheppard said on Thursday at the club’s Training Facility in Allen Park.

But when asked about any potential disconnect between the play calls and the actual execution by the players on the field, he declined to get specific.

“Those are private conversations that we have that I’m going to keep in-house,” Sheppard said. “Those calls were the right calls.”

As far as making any chances to the defensive scheme, Sheppard said that was off the table.

“I’m standing firm in my beliefs… We have a certain way we said we are going to play, and we are,” Sheppard said.

“Now, do you tweak things here and there? Yeah, that’s football,” he continued. “But to just outright bring in a new playbook every week because the last one didn’t go right, that, to me, leads to ultimate dysfunction and the dam completely broken.”

Lions Fans React To Kelvin Sheppard’s Comments

Lions fans began reacting to what Sheppard had to say, especially in the wake of his stubborn defense of his blitzing calls that were unsuccessful eight of nine times.

“Can’t believe there are people who defend this guy. Maybe he wouldn’t keep getting torched (I’m aware the secondary sucks) if he admitted the calls were wrong and he made changes,” one fan said.

“I see a guy whom is agitated by the fact he is getting questioned for his decisions knowing he does not have the data nor results to prove his decisions were the best ones available,” said another fan.

This fan said, “It’s crazy seeing coaches like Sheppard and others, who are and have been on the seat, with this type of demeanor. At some point you have to take accountability for your lack of feel in game, as you’ve been gashed defensively through 4 straight games.”