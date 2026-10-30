Lions Safety Kerby Joseph Breaks Silence on Injury Return

The Detroit Lions opened the practice window for safety Kerby Joseph this week. Joseph talked after practice for the first time since the beginning of the season. He called his return to the practice field nostalgic.

“Nostalgic man, just being back out there felt nostalgic,” Joseph told Colton Pouncy of The Athletic.

Joseph only worked in individual drills and group, as the team is gearing him up to return, according to head coach Dan Campbell.

“We haven’t taken any team reps,” said Campbell on the progress of Joseph. “It’s all been individual and group. But he’s handled that well, and that was kind of the point. We just kind of progress him slowly here, work him in.”

Detroit Lions Safety Kerby Joseph Opens Up on Return to Practice

Joseph noted that he felt good after practice and had a message to the media to remember that he still has it.

“I have not practiced in a long time, so this week felt pretty good,” said Joseph. “Being out there, I am still him; I hope you all didn’t forget.”

Joseph added that he is eager to bring energy to the defense and is ready to return to the field whenever the coaches call upon him.

“Super eager,” said Joseph on his feelings about joining his teammates on the field. “I feel like energy is infectious, so I have to keep going. It’s amazing I’m trying to contain myself. Every time I go out there, I feel like I’m out there in spirit, especially being on the sideline and hyping the guys up.”

Joseph added that he wants to return as soon as the team allows him to return.

“Whenever they want me on the field, I will be on the field,” stated Joseph.

Campbell made it sound like Joseph was still a couple of weeks away.

Lions Have Plan for Joseph Return

Campbell noted that he returned this week, but the plan is not to throw everything at him by next week. They will put a little more on his plate to see how he responds.

“We’ll still do some rehabilitation,” said Campbell. “Get him some of those miles that he’s not getting right now that he normally gets. The running, the volume, and all that. That’ll be the plan.”

Joseph is a former third-round pick by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has 52 career starts and signed a four-year, $86M extension after the 2024 season. However, he has been out since Week 7 of the 2025 season with a knee injury. So, he has only played in six games since signing his deal.

Now, the expectation is for him to return closer to Week 10 of the 2026 season. After missing over a year, it looks like his return is getting closer. The exact details of the injury have yet to be revealed.