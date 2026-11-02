Lions Release Official Update on Jack Campbell After Horrific Injury

The win by the Detroit Lions on Sunday over the divisional rival Minnesota Vikings was overshadowed by a frightening injury to linebacker Jack Campbell, who was hospitalized.

While there were no immediate updates from the club about his condition after the game, the club has now shared an official update that paints a more optimistic picture.

According to the latest report provided by the organization, Campbell continues to rest at a local hospital, and preliminary indications are “positive”.

The Detroit Lions Released An Official Update On Injured Linebacker Jack Campbell

Minutes ago, the Lions released an official statement on Campbell’s condition, saying that preliminary indications are “positive”.

“Jack Campbell continues to rest and recover at a local hospital. Preliminary indications are positive and out of respect for Jack and his family we will not share further information at this time,” the Lions wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Immediately, fans began writing well wishes and continued prayers for healing for the linebacker, who is in the first year of a four-year extension that he agreed to.

“Very happy to hear everything is okay so far, going to continue to pray 🙏,” one fan said.

“That’s good news. Prayers up. 🙏” wrote another fan.

This fan said, “Prayer warriors in full force for Jack, his wife, and their baby boy.”

Another fan noted, “Well I like that things are positive indicators but still leaving us anxious about his overall condition.”

Coach Dan Campbell Led A Locker Room Prayer For Campbell’s Recovery

Following the game in the Lions’ locker room, head coach Dan Campbell led his players in prayer for a recovery for Campbell.

“So, here’s what I wanna do, man. We’re gonna take a knee,” the coach said. “Now, I wanna pray for Jack and let’s keep him in our thoughts and prayers, man.”

Campbell also didn’t have any specific updates regarding Jack Campbell’s condition in his postgame press conference.

Meanwhile, former Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, whom Campbell was attempting to hit when the injury took place, offered his own well wishes and prayers.

“Prayers out to Jack Campbell, man, and his family,” Hockenson said. “I was in on that play. I didn’t see what happened, but that’s an Iowa guy. I know Jack. I just want to send good vibes to him and his family and his locker room. We’re competitors but at the end of the day, we’re on the same team. We put our body on the line every Sunday.

“It’s hard. Like, I said, we do this every single Sunday. We go out there. We know what we signed up for but you never want to see anyone go down. … Get down on one knee, say a prayer and hope for the best. God’s got him in His hands and He’s got plans for him. But just got to keep playing, unfortunately, and just get back in the mindset of, ‘The game goes on.’”