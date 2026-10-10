Former Lions RB Returns to NFC South Team After Abrupt Release

A one-time Detroit Lions running back made a trip around the roster movement after facing his former team.

The Lions signed undrafted rookie Anthony Tyus III last offseason, but he failed to make the final roster despite some impressive performances in training camp. Tyus faced off against the Lions in last week’s game before an abrupt release — and another sudden return.

Panthers Bring Back Anthony Tyus III

The Panthers waived Tyus from the active roster following their game against the Lions last week, but quickly found a place for him on their practice squad.

“The Carolina Panthers have filled the lone vacancy on their practice squad with a familiar face,” noted Anthony Rizutti of USA Today’s Panthers Wire. “As announced on Thursday afternoon, the team has signed running back Anthony ‘Tre’ Tyus III to the group. The 23-year-old was waived from the active roster as part of a handful of moves on Tuesday.”

Tyus had appeared in two games for the Panthers, including last week’s win over the Lions. Tyus found a place as a kick returner, taking five returns for a total of 127 yards.

Anthony Tyus Turned Heads With Lions

Though Tyus was unable to secure a place with the Lions, he earned some buzz in the summer of 2025. Tim Twentyman of the team’s official website noted that he had a strong collegiate career.

“Tyus rushed for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt and 93.5 yards per game this past season,” Twentyman wrote. “Additionally, he caught 16 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns.”

Matthew Ehler of MLive.com added that Tyus had a particularly strong finish to his college career.

“In fact, Tyus III rushed for over 100 yards in each of the Bobcats’ last four games, carrying the rock 27 times for 151 yards and a score in their 38-3 MAC title game rout over Miami (OH) and racking up 26 totes for 104 yards in their 30-27 Cure Bowl game victory over Jacksonville State,” Ehler wrote.