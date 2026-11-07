Lions Urged to Add $54 Million Cornerback Before NFL Trade Deadline

The Detroit Lions have seen some slow but steady improvements to their secondary, but could still take a big swing to improve what was once a league-worst unit.

The Lions have shored up some of their early struggles with the return of safety Brian Branch, and could get even stronger with fellow safety Kerby Joseph finally returning to practice. The Lions could still use help in the cornerback room, and one NFL analyst believes they can aim for a home-run addition before the trade deadline.

Lions Urged to Land Charvarius Ward in Trade-Deadline Move

Reporter JP Acosta of CBS Sports identified one “pipe dream” trade target for each NFL team, picking Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward for the Lions. Though Ward is in the second year of his three-year, $54 million contract, Acosta believes the Colts could be willing to part with him for the right price.

“The Colts’ fire sale isn’t limiting anyone, and Ward could be a player that the Lions add to give them needed experience in man coverage and production on the outside opposite DJ Reed,” Acosta wrote. “Ward has been in and out of the lineup since coming to Indy, but when he’s healthy, he can still produce as an outside corner.”

Ward is a steady performer for the Colts, making 25 total tackles with six passes defensed this season.

Acosta suggested that the Lions could also look at a more attainable — and more familiar — target if they don’t want to pay the higher price for Ward.

“If the Colts don’t feel like selling Ward, a reunion with Amik Robertson would make a lot of sense for both sides,” Acosta wrote. “Robertson knows the defense, can play inside and out and is a fan favorite. Bringing him back has to be considered in Detroit.”

Help on the Way for the Lions

The Lions already got a boost with the return of Branch, and Joseph could be following soon after. He was able to return to practice this week, and safeties coach Jim O’Neill said he has made some steady and significant progress.