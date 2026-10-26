Lions Face Blockbuster Maxx Crosby Trade Prediction as Deadline Nears

The Detroit Lions are seeing some much-needed improvement in their struggling defense, and could soon have the chance to fortify the unit even more with a blockbuster trade.

The Lions got a major boost when starting safety Brian Branch returned to the field, leading to one of the best performances of the season against the Green Bay Packers. The unit gave up just 17 points to their division rival, paving the way for a three-point win and a major boost in the division race.

Lions Could Boost Super Bowl Hopes With Maxx Crosby Trade

CBS Sports reporter Jordan Dajani suggested the Lions could take another big step forward before the trade deadline, naming them a top landing spot for Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

Dajani broke down several potential landing spots for Crosby, should the Raiders decide to put him back on the trade block. The Raiders nearly moved him at the start of the offseason, but the Baltimore Ravens balked at the results of his physical and called off the deal.

While Dajani predicted the Lions could face competition from the rival Chicago Bears, he put the Lions as one of the most likely destinations.

“There’s another team in the NFC North where Crosby could potentially be a fit, and it’s the team he grew up rooting for,” Dajani wrote. “The Lions are actually tied for the league lead in sacks this season with 21, but the defense still ranks dead last with 391.0 yards allowed per game.”

Dajani added that Crosby would be a major boost for the already improving defense, noting that the team is set to get the other starting safety, Kerby Joseph, back soon as well.

“Imagine if the Lions added Crosby to rush the passer opposite of Aidan Hutchinson?” Dajani wrote. “Maybe this is more wishful thinking, but the Lions could become the new favorite in the NFC North if they made this deal.”

Raiders Could Have Other Plans for Maxx Crosby

The entire trade proposal would hinge on whether Las Vegas is willing to part with Crosby again, which could be a dicey proposition. The Raiders welcomed him back when the Ravens trade failed, with reports they were reluctant to consider other offers.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter said on Monday that the Raiders — who got out to a surprise 3-0 start before losing four straight games — would likely not get the same kind of return the Ravens were willing to give them in the failed trade for Crosby.

“So maybe it just makes sense to hold on to him,” Schefter said in an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “You don’t want to sell off the heart and soul of your team, the face of your franchise. You don’t want to do that. And I don’t know anybody would give up enough to make it happen… The trade talks surrounding Maxx Crosby have lost a little bit of steam.”