Lions HC Dan Campbell Gives Latest Cade Mays Update for Packers Game

The Detroit Lions have a bye week to rest and regroup after five weeks of consistent football. Their next challenge is NFC North divisional rival, the Green Bay Packers, with the two teams set to face off at Ford Field this Sunday. Amid the divisional matchup, the Lions’ O-Line has encouraging news with the return of center Cade Mays to the squad.

With Juice Scruggs doing a brilliant job at center, there has been debate about whether the franchise would rotate between these two players come Sunday, but head coach Dan Campbell made his intention clear on Wednesday.

“No, I don’t see us doing that (rotation between Mays and Scruggs),” said Campbell in an interview on 97.1 The Ticket yesterday. “Juice has done a hell of a job for us. And I’ve mentioned this before; I’m going to continue to say it, thank goodness we got Juice. He’s been outstanding for us. That being said, we really worked the heck out of Cade yesterday; he got some quality reps, and we would like to give him a go here and not make that move (rotation).”

Given Campbell’s recent statement, it is certain that Mays will finally make his Lions debut this weekend.

Lions’ $25 Million Gamble On Cade Mays Faces Its First Test

Graham Glassgow played as center for the Lions in 2025 but failed to convince Dan Campbell to pick him as a long-term solution at that position, which was why he was released in the offseason. And as a replacement, the franchise brought in Cade Mays, making him the most expensive signing of the 2026 season.

Mays, who previously played for the Carolina Panthers and has 52 NFL games to his name, including 27 starts, is a proven choice moving forward. The 27-year-old signed a $25 million deal to be in the Motor City for the next three years. However, he couldn’t make his debut for his new team in Week 1 due to an injury.

Mays had a major setback in August as he was put on the IR list after injuring his wrist and failing to play the first five games of the campaign. Even though he was back in practice before the Arizona Cardinals game, the Lions didn’t take a chance, allowing him to recover during the bye week. However, his replacement at center, Juice Scruggs, has done an impressive job.

Juice Scruggs Has Made The Most Of His Opportunity With The Lions

Juice Scruggs, who was part of the David Montgomery trade in March, has been a valuable addition to the Lions squad this year. At center, he has started all 5 games of the season, raising the question of whether he can sit out after Mays’ return.

The 26-year-old offensive lineman ranks 2nd among the qualified centres this season with a 75.6 overall PFF grade. Additionally, his run-blocking grade is the best in the league this season, as he has accumulated an 83.8 PFF grade to grab the top spot. He gave up only 9 total pressures, which include a sack and a QB hit.

Replacing the in-form former Texans player would be no easy task. Given the investment the Lions have made in Mays, he was brought in as a starting center at Week 1. Now, Dan Campbell has to see whether he can live up to those expectations.