Lions HC Dan Campbell’s Update on Jack Campbell Leaves ‘Significant Concern’

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had another update on linebacker Jack Campbell after he suffered a serious injury in Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, leaving what one commentator called a “sense of significant concern.”

Jack Campbell was immobilized on a backboard and taken from the field in an ambulance following a hard hit to his head and neck area in Sunday’s game. He remained in the hospital, with both the team and head coach giving some vague updates about his condition.

Team Still Hasn’t Shared Specifics on Jack Campbell’s Condition

Dan Campbell gave another update on Monday, sharing some progress for the linebacker but also leaving uncertainty about his condition.

In an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket’s “Costa & Jansen” on Tuesday, Dan Campbell shared some positive news on the injured linebacker.

“The good news is he is improving,” Dan Campbell said.

Dan Campbell added that the team has been encouraged by news of progress from Jack Campbell.

“Well, I think the thought of him — knowing he’s doing better — you know, and I’ve kept the captains up to date and they’ve let the other guys know is good news,” Dan Campbell said.

But the lack of specifics both from Dan Campbell and the team’s official statements has led to some worries. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted that the lack of concrete details about Jack Campbell’s exact condition has created a sense of looming concern.

“In the absence of specifics, there will continue to be a sense of significant concern among the football community,” Florio wrote. “For now, we’ll continue to monitor the situation, share any updates, and hope that Jack Campbell continues to improve.”

Other reporters and some fans have also raised questions about the team’s approach, noting that the lack of specifics about the nature of his injury or treatment has created a void that allowed misinformation and speculation. Some pointed out that other recent cases of devastating on-field injuries — like the cardiac arrest that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered during a 2023 game — included more regular and substantive updates on their health.

Lions Focusing on Next Game

Dan Campbell said that while news of Jack Campbell’s recovery is uplifting, the team still has work to do this week. The win over the Vikings opened up the NFC North, leaving the Lions just one game out of first place.

“But also we’ve got a job to do, and this is what we’re tasked with, and there’s a reason why we go through all this stuff,” Campbell said. “It’s to get to where we wanna go collectively as a team, and adversity comes in all shapes and sizes and we gotta overcome everything that comes our way. We’ve got to reload, lock in.”