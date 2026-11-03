Lions Jack Campbell Joined By Wife, Infant Son in Ambulance After ‘Scary’ Injury

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell had two special people by his side as he was taken from Ford Field in an ambulance during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Campbell was immobilized and brought to the hospital after a hard hit to the head and neck area left him motionless on the field during the game. A reporter noted that during the terrifying moments, Campbell’s wife and infant son came down to field level to be with him.

Jack Campbell Had Wife Megan, Son Cooper in Ambulance After Injury

Reporter Al Karsten of Pride of Detroit noted that Megan Campbell and the couple’s four-month-old son joined him and then rode in the ambulance to the hospital.

“Jack Campbell is motionless on the field. Multiple emergency personnel moving with urgency,” Karsten wrote in a post on X. “The tunnel entrance is being elevated to allow for an ambulance. Jack’s wife and newborn child have been brought down to field level to join him in the ambulance. Scariest moment I’ve ever experienced at Ford Field.”

Karsten later added that Lions head coach Dan Campbell visited the injured linebacker in the hospital and spent time with his wife and family.

“Dan Campbell confirmed that he visited Jack Campbell in the hospital last night and described the visit as good and positive,” Karsten wrote in a post on X. “Campbell also saw Jack’s parents and spoke with his wife, Megan. He noted that everyone is in good spirits.”

Though coach Campbell and the Lions were reserved in their statements about the linebacker,

“It’s about the recovery and it’s a small setback,” Campbell said, via Karsten.

“He added that a lot of Lions teammates went to the hospital last night, but not everyone was able to see Jack because he was undergoing tests, and at some point, it becomes difficult to get everyone in there,” Karsten wrote.

Some Initial Good Signs for Jack Campbell

Though there have not been any definitive updates on Campbell’s health after the injury, some initial indications have been positive.

Dan Campbell said after the game that he was breathing on the field.

“He’s breathing, he’s alert when he left,” Campbell said. “I know nothing further. Thoughts and prayers are with Jack. I would ask that everyone does the same.”