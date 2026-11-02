Lions Jack Campbell and Wife Megan Shared Major Life News Months Before Scary Injury

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell had his wife by his side as he was transported to the hospital following a scary injury on Sunday.

Campbell was left motionless on the field after taking a hit to the head during Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. He was strapped to a backboard and taken off the field following a long break in play, with reports that his wife joined him in the ambulance.

Jack Campbell and Wife Megan Have Four-Month-Old Son

The accident comes just months after the couple shared some major life news. The couple welcomed a son, Cooper, earlier in the year, and the infant joined Megan at the game on Sunday.

“The Lions’ medical staff quickly rushed on to the field to attend to Campbell, immobilizing his head and neck and eventually stripping off his shoulder pads before carefully sliding him onto a backboard,” noted reporter John Niyo of the Detroit News. “Once that stretcher was loaded on to a waiting cart, the entire Lions roster circled around to show their concern and offer encouragement. His wife, Megan, who was at the game with their 4-month-old son, Cooper, was brought down to the players’ tunnel before Campbell was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for what the Lions described as a neck injury.”

Megan Campbell took to Instagram in July to share a picture of her husband kissing her in the hospital as she held the newborn.

“Cooper James Campbell 7/3 – The beginning of our favorite chapter yet! We love you so much buddy,” she shared in the caption.

Lions Shared Some Good News on Jack Campbell’s Status

While the team had not issued a full update of Campbell’s condition, head coach Dan Campbell did share a measure of good news. Speaking on the Lions Radio Network after the game, the coach said Campbell was alert as the ambulance left the field during the game.

“He’s breathing, he’s alert when he left,” Campbell said, via know nothing further. Thoughts and prayers are with Jack. I would ask that everyone does the same,” he said, via reporter Brad Galli in a post on X.