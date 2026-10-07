Record-Setting Lions RB Aiming for NFL Comeback With AFC Contender

A former Detroit Lions running back is looking for new NFL life with an AFC contender.

Veteran back Jamaal Williams has expressed interest in a return to the league, securing a workout this week with the New England Patriots. Williams once played an integral role with the Lions, but saw his production drop off sharply after leaving Detroit.

Lions Look Into Jamaal Williams Reunion

ESPN reporter Mike Reiss noted this week that Williams was among several players who traveled to New England for a tryout.

The Patriots had the following free agents in for tryouts: OT Cody Ford, DB Stephen Hall, TE Josh Kattus, C Jaren Kumpm, RB Jamaal Williams,” Reiss shared in a post on X.

Williams did not leave with a contract, but the workout represents a step toward a return to the NFL.

Williams has 4,122 rushing yards in his career with 32 rushing touchdowns, adding 1,310 receiving yards.

He set a single-season franchise record with the Lions with 17 touchdowns in 2022, the only season where he topped the 1,000-yard plateau.

Williams played two seasons for the Lions before leaving to join the New Orleans Saints, where his production dropped considerably. He had just 470 total rushing yards over two seasons with the Saints, and has not appeared in an NFL game since the 2024 season.

Though the reigning AFC champion Patriots started the season 1-2, they pulled off an upset over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and are still considered contenders in the AFC. Williams could help add depth to a backfield that has been hit with injuries.

Jamaal Williams Reached Out on Return to Detroit

Williams had been active in lobbying the team for a reunion. Reporter Dave Birkett of the Detroit News noted in September that Williams reached out to head coach Dan Campbell about a reunion, but was told the team was “holding tight” in the backfield and would reach out to him if there was a need.