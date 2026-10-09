Lions Predicted to Land ‘Physical’ Eagles CB Before Trade Deadline

The Detroit Lions have some help on the way for their ailing secondary, but may need to hit the trade market for more reinforcement.

The Lions have struggled on defense through the start of this season, allowing opposing quarterbacks to pick apart their injured and underperforming secondary. CBS Sports analyst Jordan Dajani believes the Lions will be able to find some of that help on the trade block, connecting them to a Philadelphia Eagles defensive back who might need a change of scenery.

Lions Could Find Secondary Help on the Trade Market

Dajani broke down some of the most likely trade targets ahead of the deadline, suggesting the Lions could make a run for Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo. Dajani noted that the Eagles could soon be losing Ringo for nothing, so they may put him on the trade block and seek any kind of modest return.

“Kelee Ringo needs a change of scenery and is in the final year of his rookie deal,” Dajani wrote. “The former fourth-round pick out of Georgia has the physical makeup you want at 6-foot-2, 207 pounds. He’s started in just eight of 55 career games played with the Eagles, and he has played only on special teams this season. However, there are multiple teams out there that need cornerbacks right now to come in and contribute immediately.”

The Lions were in the hunt to land Joey Porter Jr. before the Dallas Cowboys closed the deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. If they return to the trade market for more help, Ringo could be an affordable addition.

Lions Getting Another Key Return in the Secondary

The Lions already have some help on the way. They began the season with both starting safeties — Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph — on the reserve/PUP list, but could be close to getting one of them back.

Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard told reporters this week that Branch is looking great and appears ready to take the field for the team’s next game.

“If we were playing tonight, it would be realistic,” Sheppard told reporters on Thursday. “Like, this dude—it’s like he hadn’t been out. I’m serious. It literally looks like he hadn’t been out. It’s unbelievable. So, it’s just a matter of I’m going to lean on (Director of Player Health) Brett Fisher, (Head Trainer) Mike Sundeen, and our medical staff here. They’ve always done a tremendous job, and whatever they tell me. If that’s 20 plays, if that’s 30, if it’s 50—I want it to be 60—but whatever they tell me, I’m going to lock that, and we’re going to roll.”