Lions Under Fire for Update on Jack Campbell’s Scary Injury

The Detroit Lions are facing some pushback from fans for the lack of details in their announcement on linebacker Jack Campbell’s frightening injury.

Campbell was immobilized and taken off the field on a stretcher during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings following a hard hit to the head. The team has not shared many details or given an exact account of what injury he may have suffered, which has led to some frustration and confusion among fans and reporters.

Lions Statement on Jack Campbell Draws More Confusion

The team initially took to social media in the hours after Campbell was taken by ambulance to a hospital, saying he would stay there for monitoring.

“Jack Campbell is resting and will remain in a local hospital tonight, for continued evaluation and monitoring. The team will provide further updates as we have them,” the team shared on X.

But the Lions then went close to 20 hours without another update, sharing one on Monday afternoon. The team announced that “preliminary” indications for Campbell were positive, but offering no further details.

“Jack Campbell continues to rest and recover at a local hospital,” the team announced in a post on X. “Preliminary indications are positive and out of respect for Jack and his family we will not share further information at this time.”

The vague language of the post left some reporters confused,

“Man. This feels really bleak,” noted reporter Nate Geary of WGR 550.

Other fans wondered why the team couldn’t be more concrete in its assessment.

“glad its positive but man, if everything was good I don’t understand why they’re being so cryptic with this,” one shared in a post on X. “No ones asking to see his medical chart but you never see pro athletes getting these type general [expletive] updates on their injuries asking for privacy basically.”

Reporter Benjamin Raven of MLive.com added that head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters shortly after the statement was issued, but offered nothing beyond what the team had already released.

“Dan Campbell doesn’t offer anything more other than emphasizing it’s positive ‘and the prayers are working, keep them coming,’ ” Raven shared on X.

Lions Teammates Offer Thoughts for Jack Campbell

Several of Campbell’s teammates were visibly emotional while medical crews were working on him on the field. Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson appeared to be in tears, telling reporters after the game that the defense rallied in his honor to pull off the upset.

“I think from that point on, just seeing something like that, him being down for so long, I think from that moment on, it was for 4-6, man,” Hutchinson said, via the Detroit News.

Several players also expressed concern for Campbell after the game, saying they were praying for him and his recovery.