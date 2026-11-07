Lions Announce Major Cornerback Move Amid D.J. Reed Injury

Detroit Lions’ injury concerns didn’t just end with Jack Campbell against the Minnesota Vikings. The veteran cornerback D.J. Reed was among the players who walked out with an injury. With the Miami Dolphins game just a day away, Dan Campbell made a major decision for the cornerback position amid uncertainty over Reed.

The Lions announced a number of roster moves today before the Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium, which included the signing of CB Nick Whiteside to the active roster from the practice squad.

“Signed DB Nick Whiteside to the active roster (from the practice squad),” noted the official handle of the Detroit Lions on X.

The franchise put linebacker Jack Campbell on the IR list, which created a roster spot for Whiteside to get signed to the active roster, considering the CB room is already thin heading into the Sunday game.

Lions Bring Nick Whiteside To Address Cornerback Depth Concerns

The veteran DJ Reed has been the cornerstone of the Lions’ cornerback room this season, starting all 7 games so far. However, shortly after Jack Campbell’s injury in the last game, the veteran cornerback left the field in the fourth quarter, raising questions about his injury status.

It proved to be costly, as he suffered a hip injury. While his status was initially in doubt for the next game, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed yesterday that he would not play in the next clash against the Dolphins. During Week 9 preparations, the 29-year-old was also sidelined from practice sessions.

He currently remains under rehabilitation, which means it is unlikely to be a season-ending injury for the veteran, and coach Campbell would be hoping to get him back before the important Week 10 game against the New England Patriots.

As for Nick Whiteside, he has been part of the Lions roster since 2025. After signing a one-year extension earlier this year, he was part of the 90-man roster but didn’t make the final roster cuts. Later, he was signed to the practice squad before being signed to the active roster today, where he could add value given his extensive tenure with the franchise.

The author is updating…