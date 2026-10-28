Lions Announce Major Breaking Development on Kerby Joseph

The Detroit Lions, fresh off their critical divisional victory over the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field, continue preparations to face another divisional opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, this Sunday.

They’ve been considerably shorthanded all season, as safety Kerby Joseph has yet to play. However, they just got a major update on his status: he’s back at practice.

Detroit Lions Safety Kerby Joseph Designated To Return To Practice

According to multiple high-profile sources, the Lions have designated Joseph, who has missed all of this season so far, to return from the PUP list.

“Kerby Joseph is returning to practice today for the Lions,” reported Detroit Free Press beat writer Dave Birkett.

The news was also confirmed by the likes of the Lions’ official account on X, along with ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Lions Coach Dan Campbell Confirmed Joseph’s Return To Practice

Speaking with media members on Wednesday, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that Joseph would be returning to practice, and that he’s passed every physical test so far.

“We’re going to start Kerby’s clock today, so he’ll be running around; we’ll be working him in. He’s put in a lot of work; it’s been a long, hard road for Kerby,” Campbell said. “So, just being able to be out there with the guys and run around a little bit, we’ll progress him as we go each week here. Just to get him back into the flow of football, the movement, the pounding. But he’s passed every test to this point. This is the next thing, to get him running around. The strength in the knee is good. The thigh, the quad, all that. It will be great; I know he’s excited.

“We’ve still got a ways to go, but it’s a step in the right direction.”

Last week, Campbell explained that he believes Joseph would be back playing at some point this season, saying that his recovery was going well.

“He’s doing well. I’ll leave it at that,” Campbell said on Tuesday. “He really is. He’s doing a good job. I’m not going to give you a timetable, but I’ve been pleased with where he’s at. He’s got a good headspace right now, which is great because that’s hard. You’re coming off this, you’re wanting to go, and you’re working at it, and at some point it’s time for football.”