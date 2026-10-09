49ers Safety Emerges as Potential Lions Trade Target

The Detroit Lions need secondary help. One name that makes sense as a potential trade option is San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha.

Mustapha is a third-year player with 22 career starts. However, with a new defensive coordinator this year, he has not started for the 49ers. With a little more than a year left on his rookie deal the 49ers could recoup some value from a player who might not be a scheme fit.

Mustapha is an intense, downhill player and would fit the mentality that head coach Dan Campbell is trying to instill in his team.

Detroit Lions Could Trade for San Francisco 49ers Safety Malik Mustapha

The former 124th overall pick did not start right away in his rookie season. However, he got on the field early and started 12 games for the team. He recorded 72 tackles, with two for loss, and he added an interception.

Mustapha was trending in the right direction before he tore his ACL in the regular-season finale of his rookie season. He missed the first six games of his second year, but started one when he was able to come off of the PUP.

Mustapha added ten starts and 76 tackles, with three coming for loss. He recorded an interception last year. His play was hot and cold, but the thought was that he would enter his third season in the starting lineup.

Mustapha was hurt during training camp, and the team elected to start second-year safety Marques Sigle over him. So far, Sigle has been excellent.

Mustapha has played just 48 snaps this season. If new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris likes what he has in his current safeties, it could make a young and experienced starter available for a reasonable trade price. An initial thought would be that an early day-three pick could acquire Mustapha.

Lions Need Secondary Help

The Lions need to find some defensive stability in their secondary. They are expected to get Brian Branch back in the next week or two. That would be significant. However, that would not stop them from also acquiring Mustapha.

If they added Branch and Mustapha, it would add two legitimate starters to a team that was starting journeymen prior to that.

Chuck Clark is on his third team in as many years and is starting to age out of the ability where he can be trusted as a starter. Christian Izien was signed to play the slot, but is starting at safety because both Branch and Avonte Maddox are out.

Even Izien is a former UDFA who was a backup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Pushing Clark and Izien into rotational roles and limiting their participation while playing Branch and Mustapha more would be significant.

It would make sense for the Lions to attempt to swing a trade for Mustapha. If the price is right, the 49ers are likely to agree.