Familiar Face Emerges as Potential Lions Coaching Addition

The Detroit Lions have not decided to make any changes to their defensive coordinator. However, head coach Dan Campbell noted that the team has a bye week, and they are not against potentially adding a defensive advisor from outside the organization to help defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

One name to keep an eye on is former Cincinnati Bengals Senior Defensive Assistant Mark Duffner. He has connections to the Lions staff and would be a strong addition, according to Mike Payton of A to Z Sports.

“Sheppard has called Duffner one of the best coaches he’s ever had and said he gets his personable approach from him,” wrote Payton. “Duffner has a very lengthy coaching history that includes being Sheppard’s linebacker coach in Miami. He was on Dan Campbell’s staff there when Campbell was the interim head coach.”

In a 2023 interview, Sheppard said that he saw Duffner as one of the best coaches he ever had.

Duffner was the Lions’ linebackers coach from 2014 through 2015. Campbell was the Dolphins tight ends coach in 2014 and was promoted to interim head coach in 2015. Sheppard played for the Dolphins from 2014 through 2015.

His time under Duffner clearly made an impact, as he is now coaching for Campbell due to their connection in that time.

Detroit Lions Could Add Mark Duffner to Defensive Staff

Duffner has been in coaching since 1975, when he was a graduate assistant at Ohio State. In 1977, he moved to Defensive Coordinator of Cincinnati. He moved to Holy Cross in 1981 and became their head coach from 1986 through 1991.

Then, in 1992, he moved on to be the Maryland head coach. He lasted until 1996. That is where he picked up with the Cincinnati Bengals as their linebackers coach in 1997. He was in that position through 2000, when he was promoted to defensive coordinator.

He lasted two years as the Bengals’ DC before being hired as the Packers‘ linebacker coach. Then, he spent three seasons in Green Bay before being hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars as their linebackers coach from 2006 through 2013.

He went from Miami with Campbell and Sheppard to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016. After two years as linebackers coach, he was promoted to defensive coordinator. He lasted one year before moving to the Bengals as a senior assistant from 2019 through 2024. He was out of coaching last year.

Lions Need Defensive Help

Duffner has never been a successful NFL defensive coordinator. However, he has always found ways to climb up the NFL ladder. More than that, he was just in a role that is similar to being an advisor.

He has heaps of NFL experience, which would help Sheppard, who has only coached in the NFL under Campbell.

Sheppard started as an outside linebackers coach in 2021, and was promoted to linebackers coach. Then, he became the defensive coordinator last year.

It could help Sheppard keep his job and buy him some time to get his feet under him.