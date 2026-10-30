Maxx Crosby to Lions Suddenly Looks More Possible After Latest Development

One of the most talked-about players who has been linked to the Detroit Lions in recent months is Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, who hails from metro Detroit and also played college football at Eastern Michigan University in the suburb of Ypsilanti.

And those rumors aren’t going away as the NFL Trade Deadline approaches, as the Lions have been listed as a team that reportedly has checked in on the possibility of acquiring him.

The Detroit Lions Have Reportedly Reached Out To The Raiders About Maxx Crosby

According to NFL Rumors, the Lions are among a handful of clubs that have “reached out” to the Raiders about a potential acquisition of Crosby.

The other clubs that have reportedly checked in with Vegas include the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions may give more consideration to an acquisition of Crosby, considering that their divisional rival Chicago Bears just traded for defensvie tackle Jeffery Simmons, adding a new layer of competition in the NFC North.

It’s become an arms race, and there is growing pressure on Lions GM Brad Holmes to make his move.

Former Lions Star And Current Analyst Lomas Brown Wants Maxx Crosby In Detroit

Lions radio analyst and former Detroit offensive lineman Lomas Brown recently suggested that Maxx Crosby could be interested in returning to his hometown. Brown said he has spoken with Crosby’s mother, who reportedly believes her son would welcome an opportunity to play in front of his hometown fans.

“I told you where I’ve been going,” Brown said. “Man, come home, Maxx! Maxx, we know your mom! I’ve been talking to your mom, friend of the program, come on home! She says you know you want to come home, we want you home. Come on, man! You and Aiden! Come on man, who’s stopping that?”

Crosby has been productive through the opening stretch of the season, recording seven tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. The Raiders defensive star is currently under contract through 2029 after signing a three-year extension worth $106.5 million.