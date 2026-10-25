Maxx Crosby Makes Candid Admission About Former Lions Hero Matthew Stafford

Maxx Crosby has built his NFL reputation in Las Vegas, playing his eighth season and becoming one of the elite pass rushers in the NFL today. Though his heart is now with the silver and black, his childhood loyalties belonged to the Detroit Lions. He grew up cheering for the Honolulu Blues at a time when the current Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford led the offense.

Due to his Lions fandom in his younger days, Stafford was one of his favorite players, as the QB spent twelve seasons in the Motor City. Today, the Raiders are set to take on the Rams, and Crosby will have the opportunity to sack his favorite QB growing up. Before the Week 7 matchup, the five-time Pro-Bowler made a candid admission about childhood Lions fandom and Stafford.

“It is crazy. He (Matthew Stafford) was one of my favorite players growing up,” Crosby confessed during a recent interview. “I’ve probably watched him more than anybody else in the league. He’s one of those guys who’s extremely special. He is a great quarterback. He makes all the throws. He is a competitor first and foremost. That’s what makes it a great matchup.”

Crosby and Stafford are set to cross paths today at Allegiant Stadium, where the Raiders will be hosting the Rams. Raiders are currently sitting at 3-3, while the Rams, who were heavily championship favorites initially, have struggled with a 2-4 record. However, playing against Stafford will certainly be a full-circle moment for the Raiders edge rusher, given his background in Michigan.

From Childhood Lions Fan To Facing Matthew Stafford On The Field

Maxx Crosby, who is currently 29, was born in Lapeer, Michigan, which was a reason to become a Detroit Lions loyalist from childhood. Even though his family later moved to Texas, his heart didn’t change. He moved back to the state while playing for the Eastern Michigan Eagles in college football.

Matthew Stafford was picked by the Lions in 2009 and spent over a decade with the franchise until his trade to the Rams in 2021. Therefore, he served as the QB1 for Detroit when Crosby was a teenager and then attended college.

While Crosby is delighted to cross paths against the Rams star, it will not be their first meeting. After Stratford’s trade to the Rams, the edge rusher faced him in 2022. Even though the Rams had a narrow 17-16 win, Crosby registered a sack. He also recorded a sack when they faced off two years later, but again the Raiders were on the losing side.

Besides facing Stafford, Crosby previously had the chance to play against his favorite childhood team, the Detroit Lions.

Maxx Crosby Has 1-1 Record Against The Lions

The Raiders signed Crosby as a rookie in 2019, and since then the franchise has taken on the Detroit Lions twice. Playing two games, he has a 1-1 record against the Honolulu Blues, which included playing against Matthew Stafford’s Lions in 2019.

His first Raiders game against the Lions was in 2019 when Stafford was the QB1. While the signal-caller was impressive in that game, throwing 406 passing yards, the silver and black eventually walked out with a 31-24 win.

The second time Crosby’s Raiders encountered the Lions was in 2023— the season Dan Campbell’s side was in sublime form and reached the NFC Championship Game. They beat the Raiders by 26-14.