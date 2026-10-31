Lions Can Get Back in Maxx Crosby Trade Mix After Latest Update

The Detroit Lions are among a handful of teams in the NFC that could be just one blockbuster move away from legitimate Super Bowl contention, and with the trade deadline looming one NFL insider expects the market for Las Vegas Raiders pass-rusher Maxx Crosby to heat back up.

Tom Pelissero of The Ringer and Netflix Sports reported via X on Saturday, October 31 that a distinct possibility remains Las Vegas might move Crosby in the next week and a half.

“Maxx Crosby wants to be a Raider, he has no desire to leave, and he is definitely not forcing his way out,” Pelissero wrote. “But GM John Spytek is sure to get calls over the next 10 days, leaving open the possibility of another blockbuster.”

Maxx Crosby’s True Trade Value May Dictate Whether Raiders Actually Move Him

The Raiders planned to deal Crosby, now 29 years old, to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks in March. However, a failed physical halted that agreement. Whether he could still command that kind of return now is unlikely.

Crosby remains talented, though his traditional statistical output has dipped this season. He has tallied 16 QB hits, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass breakup and one forced fumble in seven games played this season. His player impact score ranks him 26th among 122 qualifying edge defenders in the league, per Pro Football Network.

It doesn’t help the cause of any team interested in Crosby that the Chicago Bears just surrendered two first-round picks, plus a little more, for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. That reality is one the Raiders can use to push Crosby’s price, along with playing multiple teams’ offers off the others to drive up trade return.

But Simmons is the top-rated DT in several traditional and advanced metrics, while Crosby looks more like a very good player in 2026 on the slide from truly elite. He is under contract through 2029 after recently inking a three-year extension worth $106.5 million.

The Raiders (3-4) might also hesitate to part with Crosby if one first-rounder is all they can get, as a win against the New York Jets this weekend moves the team back to .500 with one game remaining before the trade deadline.

Lions Getting Healthier on Backend of Defense

Detroit is getting healthier on defense, but the return of Brian Branch last game and Kerby Joseph’s ongoing progress probably won’t be enough to turn around what has been the worst defense in the NFL based on total yardage allowed through seven weeks.

At this point, the Lions aren’t going to get any more help ahead of their home contest on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, the league’s last undefeated team. However, adding a pass-rusher for the stretch run makes sense in Detroit.

Partnering Aidan Hutchinson with Crosby would mitigate to a significant extent the Lions’ issues in the secondary by increasing the frequency, speed and overall effectiveness of the pass rush — particularly when the defense sends just four players hunting the quarterback.