NFL Trade Idea Reunites Lions With Former 1st-Round CB in ‘Bargain’ Deal

Pundits spend the most time before the NFL trade deadline discussing the potential biggest blockbuster deals. But more often than not, contenders look to make additions without mortgaging the future. More than likely, that’s what the Detroit Lions will do at this year’s NFL trade deadline.

This week, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell had the ideal trade target for that kind of move. It was a name diehard Lions fans will remember from four years ago — cornerback Mike Hughes.

“Veteran cornerback Mike Hughes was with a very different version of this Lions team in 2022 before leaving for the Falcons in free agency,” wrote Barnwell. He has started most of his time there, but after A.J. Terrell Jr. returned from injured reserve, Hughes has been in a reserve role, including a season-low eight defensive snaps during last week’s loss to the Buccaneers.

“He wouldn’t be an obvious upgrade on any of the options in Detroit, but the 29-year-old has been a reliable low-end starter at corner for most of his time in Atlanta.”

Hughes started six games for the Lions during the 2022 campaign. Overall, he appeared in 16 contests during that season, which the Lions finished winning five of their final six games.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Hughes at No. 30 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. The veteran cornerback has started 55 of 107 games over his nine-year career with the Vikings, Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons.

Why Lions Could Pursue CB Mike Hughes

Barnwell didn’t specify the trade compensation it could take to land Hughes. But presumably, it wouldn’t cost much — perhaps a late Day 3 selection.

Hughes has one year left on a 3-year, $18 million deal with the Falcons. So Atlanta could keep him for next year’s team. The Falcons also aren’t out of the race in the NFC South this season.

But Hughes has not only left the starting lineup since A.J. Terrell returned for the Falcons, his playing time has dramatically decreased. In Week 8, Hughes only played eight defensive snaps against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons could find the veteran cornerback expendable and prefer the draft capital for next year’s team.

In Detroit, Hughes could provide another starting option at cornerback. The Lions secondary has steadied itself lately, but a veteran cornerback with starting experience would still be a great add. Hughes could start or come off the bench. Even if he doesn’t play a huge role, he could provide insurance in case the Lions have a rash of defensive back injuries again.

In 2022 with the Lions, Hughes had 51 combined tackles with one pass defense. This season, he has 34 combined tackles with five pass defenses.

Over his career, Hughes has averaged six pass defenses and one interception per each 17 games.