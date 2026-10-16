Multiple New Names Land On Lions Injury List

The Detroit Lions did what they had to do against the Arizona Cardinals, improving their record to 3-2 so far through the first five games of the 2026 NFL campaign with a 45-21 victory at State Farm Stadium.

That’s the good news. But the bad news is that the Lions, who were already considerably shorthanded going into the game, suffered additional injuries and have now updated their Injured List with multiple new names.

Multiple New Names Land On Detroit Lions Injured List

On Friday, the Lions announced the three more players have been added to their Injury List.

“Lions have placed OL Ben Bartch, WR Tom Kennedy and LB Devin White on Reserve/Injured,” the Lions reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

White suffered a broken forearm in the first quarter against the Cardinals, ending his afternoon; he had just returned after being absent since Week 2.

Additionally, Kennedy suffered a torn MCL during the second quarter of the game following an 11-yard punt return; his season is over.

Meanwhile, Bartch wasn’t active for the contest against Arizona due to a lingering foot injury; he’d already missed Detroit’s Week 3 and 4 contests as a result.

Dan Campbell’s Fiery Locker Room Victory Speech Will Fire Anyone Up

Following the contest, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who emphatically insisted earlier in the week that his club would never accept mendicity as the standard, once again stood on principle during his postgame victory speech in the Detroit locker room,

“Don’t ever accept less than what you are capable of as a (expletive) human being, as a player, and as a team. Ever,” Campbell said via MLive. “And some of you, when you become husbands, some of you who are fathers, don’t accept less than that either. Ever. Ever, ever, man. You keep your standards where they belong.

“You don’t accept (expletive) mediocrity. That’s not what this league is. People that do, that’s what happens; you ride the wave. That’s the way to answer back.”

The Lions are now in their bye week, and won’t play again until Oct. 25 against the divisional rival Green Bay Packers.