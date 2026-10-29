Lions Get New Maxx Crosby Push From Lomas Brown

The Detroit Lions were among the teams reportedly interested in Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who ultimately stayed with the Raiders after a potential trade to the Baltimore Ravens fell apart.

Crosby also appeared to be a particularly natural fit for Detroit given his Michigan ties. The Lapeer native played his college football at Eastern Michigan University, roughly 30 minutes from downtown Detroit, where he earned first-team All-MAC honors in both 2017 and 2018.

For now, Crosby remains with the Raiders, who have gotten off to an inconsistent 3-4 start to the season. And that hasn’t quieted the rumors that he could eventually look to play for his hometown team.

Now, former Lions offensive tackle and current radio commentator Lomas Brown is stoking the fires.

Lomas Brown Connects Maxx Crosby To The Detroit Lions

Recently, former Lions offensive star and current radio commentator Lomas Brown said that he speaks with Crosby’s mother, who indicated to him that her son would like the chance to play at home.

“I told you where I’ve been going,” Brown said. “Man, come home, Maxx! Maxx, we know your mom! I’ve been talking to your mom, friend of the program, come on home! She says you know you want to come home, we want you home. Come on, man! You and Aiden! Come on man, who’s stopping that?”

So far this season, Crosby has seven total tackles, with two sacks and a forced fumble. He’s signed to a three-year, $106.5 million extension that runs through the 2029 NFL season.

In 2024, Maxx Crosby Expressed Admiration For Dan Campbell

Following Detroit’s 15-2 campaign in the 2024 NFL season, Crosby expressed admiration for Dan Campbell, which naturally sparked speculation of a potential homecoming.

“In all realness, seeing what Dan Campbell has built, hearing what those guys say about him … everybody says the same thing,” he said. “They’re like, ‘I hope one day you just get to be able to be in that locker room with Coach Campbell.’ They said he’ll literally die for his players. He lives by that. The things you see in the locker room postgame, the interviews and everything, that’s who he is.