Lions Sign Ex-Cardinals Draft Pick After Jack Campbell Injury

The Detroit Lions have acted quickly in finding their replacement options for the injured Jack Campbell. First, the team signed K.J. Britt to their active roster. Their second move was signing linebacker Owen Pappoe to their practice squad.

With Pappoe in the mix, it looks like the Lions have made their moves to replace Campbell and rookie Jimmy Rolder in the short term.

Detroit Lions Sign Owen Pappoe to Practice Squad in Response to Jack Campbell Injury

The team lost two players from their active roster and signed Britt and Pappoe. Britt is on the active roster, as they signed him from the New England Patriots practice squad. However, Pappoe will join Joe Bachie on the practice squad with the Lions.

Bachie is the likely name to get called up, as he has been with the team throughout the year, and he can provide help on special teams. With Britt up and Bachie expected to be called up, they have two replacements on the roster. Then, Pappoe would step in and replace Bachie.

Detroit is likely going to try to start Malcolm Rodriguez next to Derrick Barnes as their starter. Trevor Nowaske will slide in as the third linebacker. Then, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Britt, and Bachie will serve as the backups. All three have special teams value, giving them a reason to be active.

Still, the moves likely do not stop them from making a bigger move at linebacker before the trade deadline. However, with the injury happening on Sunday, this is a quick pivot.

Lions Add Depth at LB Before Week 9

Pappoe is a fifth-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals. Pappoe has been a notable special teams contributor for his first three NFL seasons. Despite just two starts in three seasons, he was active for every game. Pappoe has 960 career special teams snaps, with 16 coming this season.

He also has 341 snaps in his NFL career. He played 114 snaps as a rookie, 131 the following season, and then only 96 in 2025. He did not see the field on defense in 2026.

He started the year on the Tennessee Titans. He started on their practice squad, but was also called up for special teams duties in Week 2. The Titans released him on October 6.

After being a free agent for nearly a month, he finally caught on with the Lions’ practice squad. His experience on special teams will make him a competitive option for Bachie as the sixth linebacker.

The Lions take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 9.