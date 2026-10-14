Lions Could Land Pro Bowl CB With Super Bowl Ring in Trade

As the Detroit Lions head into the bye week, the talk about the team potentially adding a cornerback will only ramp up. The trade deadline is November 10, and this would be the best time to bring in a player before then, while giving them some practice time to acclimate before getting game action.

One name that is worth watching is Riq Woolen of the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Mike Payton of A to Z Sports. Payton believes the Lions could acquire Woolen for a third-round pick and an additional day-three pick.

“The Eagles have more void years than any team in the league and plenty of guaranteed money on the books,” wrote Payton. “I don’t think they plan to bring Woolen back next year. I wouldn’t give up a second-rounder for him. A third with a fifth or sixth attached leans Detroit a little in the simulator, and honestly, I think a third by itself would get it done in the real world.”

Payton notes that the Lions would take on a little more than $4M in salary cap space if they added Woolen to end the season. Woolen is a free agent after the season, so he would just be a rental.

That is why the price of a third-round pick and more might feel like a lot. Still, if it could help the Lions’ secondary in a big way, it could be a great addition.

Detroit Lions Could Trade Philadelphia Eagles for Riq Woolen

Woolen was a fifth-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. He hit the ground running, starting every game in his rookie season and making a Pro Bowl. Woolen continued to start for the Seahawks, but plateaued rather than built on his hot start.

When the Seahawks hired Mike MacDonald, they continued to start Woolen but used him more in a rotation. He only started seven games in 2025, although he was a key piece of their Super Bowl run.

However, Seattle did not look to retain him in free agency. He signed a one-year, $12M deal with the Eagles in free agency. Now, the Eagles are 2-3. They saw Lane Johnson retire, and they already traded Cam Jurgens. A player on the last year of his deal could be had for the right price. That is why Woolen makes sense.

Lions Still Need Help at Cornerback

In the first two weeks of the season, the team tried to start Rock Ya-Sin across from D.J. Reed, but it did not go well. Ya-Sin got hurt and eventually was benched as well. Then, in Week 3, they started to experiment with Roger McCreary on the outside.

He started in the slot, but would play on the outside when a slot cornerback was not needed. Then, when he shifted into the slot, they would bring in Ennis Rakestraw, the Lions’ former second-round pick. This has gotten them by for the past couple of weeks. However, adding Woolen would be a cleaner addition.