Lions’ Rival Could Face Punishment From NFL After Officiating Comments

The Detroit Lions did what they had to do against the divisional rival Green Bay Packers, defeating them by a 24-21 final score thanks to a last-second field goal from placekicker Jake Bates, sending the sold out crowd of Detroit fans at Ford Field into a frenzy.

With the victory, the Lions improved their record to 4-2, while the Packers dropped to 4-3. Meanwhile, the Packers were more than a little sour over what they felt were unfair calls by the officials that went against them.

Packers defensive star Micah Parsons, who has yet to return from a torn ACL suffered last season, could actually find himself in hot water with the NFL thanks to what he had to say on social media about the officiating.

Detroit Lions Rival Micah Parsons Could Face Punishment From NFL Over Officiating Comments

During the contest, Parsons took to social media to blast what he felt was an unfair roughing the passer call against the Packers defense.

“@NFL, @NFLOfficiating let’s just go to flag football if every time a QB gets touched it’s roughing the passer!” Parsons posted to his X account.

It seemed as though there was no shortage of fans who agreed with Parsons, calling out what they felt was one-sided officiating.

One fan ranted, “The worst officiating of the year, maybe multiple years. How they going to call personal foul when ASTB wasn’t down and trying to get more yards? How they going to call jlove for int grounding. But not Goff the series before that was much worse? And the roughing calls were a joke… Took a walk, my blood pressure better now.”

This fan said, “It is impacting the integrity of the game. This is an absolute circus.”

“League needs more of this. Current and former players saying it out loud,” another fan said.

Finally, another fan said, “Thank you for being the only one on the team being okay with getting fined for calling this out!!”

The Lions Benefited From A Questionable Call That Even Tom Brady Was Confused By

The play in question saw Packers pass-rusher Brenton Cox Jr. called for roughing the passer for making contact with Lions QB Jared Goff, though it appeared that his own momentum carried him into the veteran signal caller.

Former NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who was serving as color commentator for the game, was incredulous.

“Oh my goodness, what is that? There’s no way,” Brady said. “It’s definitely not roughing the passer.”

That being said, the Lions have certainly been on the wrong end of multiple questionable calls by the officiating themselves over the years, and aren’t likely to feel sorry for Green Bay.

The Lions will now prepare themselves to face another divisional rival, the Minnesota Vikings, at Ford Field next Sunday afternoon.