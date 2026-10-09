Lions Rule Out 4 Players for Cardinals Game as a Key Starter in Doubt

Two wins, two losses, and a number of questions to answer defensively. That’s where the Detroit Lions stand before the Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend. After losing the last game in Charlotte, Dan Campbell’s side will aim to bounce back and rebuild the momentum for this season.

Before heading into State Farm Stadium this weekend, the Lions announced the final injury report, where four players are officially ruled out, while one starter has a questionable status.

As per the latest report, the offensive tackle Ben Bartch is out for his third consecutive game because of a foot injury, while the cornerback Rock Ya-Sin continues to be in the injury list due to a hamstring issue. The other two ruled-out stars are the returning players: safety Brian Branch and offensive tackle Cade Mays. In addition, defensive lineman Tyleik Williams has questionable status due to a foot injury from the Panthers game.

Except for Williams, the Lions have already played without the players who are ruled out for Sunday’s clash.

Five Lions Players Face Different Injury Setbacks

Though Ben Bartch started the season as a backup to Christian Mahogany, he suited up in the very first game once the latter was sidelined for a brief period with a hip injury. However, he got injured in the second game against the Bills and hasn’t returned to the gridiron since. With the prolonged foot injury, he missed the practice sessions this week.

The Lions’ cornerback room is already depleted, and Rock Ya-Sin’s latest hamstring injury is rubbing salt in the wound. With the injury, he was pulled from the Panthers game in the second half. While coach Campbell mentioned his injury wasn’t ‘looking good’ earlier this week, the 30-year-old was also absent from practice this week.

After a season-ending, devastating torn Achilles last year, safety Brian Branch was on the PUP list, and his tenure ended with the Week 4 game, making his return possible. He had limited practice sessions throughout the week.

The center Cade Mays was in the same boat as Branch from the start of the season. He was on the IR list due to a wrist injury. The Lions’ offseason signing made his practice return following Week 4, but it was limited.

Though DL Tyleik Williams injured his foot and missed Wednesday’s practice, raising major questions about the struggling defense, he was back on the field and working with his team again on Thursday. Whether he makes the Sunday game is still up in the air, depending on his progress.

The injury setbacks for the weekend game will once again test the Lions’ roster depth.

Lions’ Roster Depth Faces Another Test Against Cardinals

Ben Bartch and Rock Ya-Sin have been primarily backup options since the start of the season, so their absences wouldn’t make a big difference on Sunday, with Christian Mahogany set to be left guard against the Cardinals.

Cade Mays has yet to debut, and another offseason addition, Juice Scruggs, has done a respectable job as a center. Having Branch back at safety would have been a welcome boost for the Lions’ secondary, but the team is certainly taking a cautious approach rather than a premature return, especially with a bye week after the Cardinals game.

On the other hand, if Williams fails to return in Week 5, the defense will lose a key interior plugger to help Alim McNeil. In that case, Skyler Gill-Howard or Levi Onwuzurike could be primary replacements.