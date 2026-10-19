Lions Insider Predicts Sam LaPorta Contract Outcome

The Detroit Lions and tight end Sam LaPorta have not made much progress on contract negotiations during the season. This could lead to talks dragging into the spring, and the Lions placing a franchise tag on LaPorta, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

“I do think the Lions still get deals done with both players, though my confidence has waned, especially on the LaPorta front,” wrote Birkett on the chances of LaPorta and Brian Branch signing extensions this year.

Detroit Lions Could Place Franchise Tag on Sam LaPorta

Birkett notes that LaPorta is now getting closer to a free agent market, where he will have multiple teams bidding to make him the highest-paid tight end. Now that he is this close to free agency, would he really take a team-friendly deal?

“In LaPorta’s case in particular, he’s five months away from a bidding war that should make him the highest-paid tight end in football,” wrote Birkett. “Why would he undercut that now?”

Birkett added that the franchise tag is becoming the most likely path for both sides. However, he added that applying the franchise tag could make things more contentious in 2027.

“My best guess on how this plays out is the Lions sign Branch to an extension later this fall and have the franchise tag to use on LaPorta,” wrote Birkett. “That could prompt him to get a deal done − or drive a wedge further between the two sides.”

Lastly, Birkett added that LaPorta and the Lions could still get a deal done during the season. However, right now neither side seems too willing to make a big move, which is why Branch is likely to sign, while LaPorta could remain unsigned until the franchise tag deadline.

“LaPorta said he’s still open to signing something in-season, so that’s not completely off the table,” wrote Birkett. “But I think it’s more likely Branch is done first as long as he plays well in his return and talks with LaPorta drag into the spring.”

The former 34th overall pick is in his fourth NFL season.

Lions Need to See More From LaPorta

LaPorta could get paid like the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, but his last few seasons have not indicated that he warrants that type of salary. He had 889 yards as a rookie, but followed that up with 726 yards in his second NFL season.

In 2025, his yards per game went back up from 45 yards per game to 54 yards per game. However, he only played in nine games, so he finished with 489 yards.

So far this year, he is averaging 63 yards per game. So, he could finish his fourth season with the best stats of his career. That would make it easy to demand high-end money. However, Detroit has seen two years of regression after that strong rookie year. So, it makes sense for them to be hesitant as well.