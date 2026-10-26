Insider Makes Bold Sam LaPorta Prediction After Lions Comments

Recently, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, who is playing in the final season of his rookie contract, made headlines when he expressed frustration during an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast about the lack of progress on a new extension beyond the current 2026 campaign.

LaPorta’s teammates and coaches have reacted to what he had to say, noting the business side of playing in the NFL and that his comments have not been a problem in the locker room.

But now, it appears as though there could be a resolution on the way sooner rather than later.

Detroit Lions Tight End Sam LaPorta Predicted To Land A New Deal With The Club

According to a recent piece in The Athletic from NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, LaPorta is “more likely than not” going to get an extension from the Lions before the free agency period begins.

“Things don’t appear to be great between the Detroit Lions and tight end Sam LaPorta, but it is more likely than not that the two sides eventually reach an agreement on an extension before free agency,” Jones began before sharing a quote he received from a League source.

“(Lions GM) Brad Holmes does not like losing his draft picks, especially his high ones,” a league source said of LaPorta, a 2023 second-rounder.

Jones then pointed to the Lions’ history of taking their time with major extensions while also making note of the potential costs of waiting too long.

“Recent Lions negotiations have tended to take some time to come together. It happened with running back Jahmyr Gibbs and offensive tackle Penei Sewell. Famously, Aidan Hutchinson’s deal came in at $45 million per year when it might have been $10 million per year cheaper if it had gotten done one year earlier.

The franchise tag for LaPorta would be around $17.5 million next year (according to Over the Cap’s projections), but that’s fully guaranteed with no cap flexibility. Also, the Raiders are unlikely to waste much time making Brock Bowers the highest-paid tight end in NFL history — maybe by a wide margin.”

So far this season with the Lions, LaPorta, whom the club selected in the second round (34th overall pick) of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Iowa, has racked up 334 yards on 28 receptions with three touchdowns.

Sam LaPorta Expressed Frustration With The Lack Of A Contract Extension

Last week, LaPorta made an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, and expressed frustration over the lack of meaningful progress on a contract extension from Detroit beyond this season and implied that he’d be fine being paid by another club.

“I think the combination of getting your heartstrings twisted as well as the violent sport we play, it sucks,” LaPorta said. “It’s disappointing that you go out there every week and you bear the risk of getting hurt. Like last year — whatever it was, Week 9, Week 10 — I (broke) my f—ing back for this team. And then I’m going out there this year, and I’m ballin’, and maybe they’re just not showing the love. So, it sucks.