Lions Could Fix Secondary Trading Sam LaPorta to AFC Contender

While the Detroit Lions have tried to avoid it becoming a distraction, the Sam LaPorta contract discussion has officially become one. After questioning about LaPorta caused head coach Dan Campbell to storm out of his press conference, the thought of the Lions trading LaPorta before the trade deadline has officially ramped up.

The Lions are much stronger on offense than defense, which might cause the team to use LaPorta to add a young defensive option. One name to keep an eye on is Jahdae Barron of the Denver Broncos, according to Mike Payton of A to Z Sports.

Payton noted that Barron, a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick, could get the Broncos the offensive playmaker they need at tight end.

“Barron is 24 years old and could start for Detroit right away,” wrote Payton. “He’d be on his rookie deal through 2028, with a fifth-year option for 2029, which means a starting cornerback at a fraction of the cost. If Denver put Barron, a second, and a fourth on the table, that’s something I’d pay attention to if I were Brad Holmes.”

Barron has started the past two weeks for Denver. However, he has hardly played otherwise due to the Broncos’ depth. Once the team gets Patrick Surtain and Riley Moss back from injury, they will no longer need Barron. This could open the door for a trade.

Detroit Lions Could Trade Sam LaPorta to Denver Broncos

LaPorta spoke about his contract on the Pardon My Take Podcast earlier this week, expressing frustration. He also noted that if he does not get paid by the Lions, someone will pay him.

“I think the combination of getting your heartstrings twisted as well as the violent sport we play, it sucks,” said LaPorta. It’s disappointing that you go out there every week and you bear the risk of getting hurt. Like last year, whatever it was, Week 9, Week 10, I break my f***ing back for this team. And then I’m going out there this year, and I’m ballin. And maybe they’re just not showing the love.”

LaPorta is expecting to be paid like one of the best tight ends in the NFL. However, the Lions want to see him put a full season together before making that commitment.

Lions Need Secondary Help

The Lions offense has much more firepower than the defense. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs are already extended. So, if there is going to be an odd-man out, it has to be LaPorta.

Denver is struggling on offense and needs a tight end to upgrade from Evan Engram and Adam Trautman. LaPorta is a better blocker than Trautman and a better receiver than Engram.

Meanwhile, the team has not been able to use first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron because the unit is so deep. On the flip side, Barron would come in and be one of the most exciting defensive backs on the Lions roster. It makes sense for the two to flip sides.