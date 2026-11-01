Lions’ Sam LaPorta Makes Personal Admission About His Contract Situation

Sam LaPorta wants his future in Detroit sorted out, but the Lions front office isn’t making it easy. Determined to land a new deal, the contract standoff between the two sides has heated up over the past couple of weeks, especially after LaPorta’s recent public comment about his future with the franchise. On that note, he opened up about why he is looking for a new contract.

“It (contract extension) is an important thing for us. We wanna have stability,” LaPorta said. “We are excited for the coming months; we are gonna have our first kid, me and my wife. We are gonna welcome our baby girl into the world in Metro Detroit. We wanna be here with the Lions. I guess I am getting emotional about it, but in the grand scheme of things, it is really a business, and you have to respect what the front office is doing.”

The Detroit Lions tight end married his college sweetheart, Callahan Dellinger, during last year’s offseason. Back in June, the couple shared on social media that they are expecting their first child— a baby— due in late 2026. Securing a new deal would provide clarity, answering a big question regarding the future in the Motor City.

While LaPorta’s wait continues for a new deal, he is still playing under a rookie contract.

Sam LaPorta’s Projected Market Value Could Put Him Among The NFL’s Highest-Paid TEs

Sam LaPorta, who was picked by the Lions in the second round of the 2023 draft, is playing his fourth and final season under the rookie contract. Given that he was a second-round pick, he doesn’t have a fifth-year option. He could become a free agent at the end of the season if the Lions do not reach a deal with him.

According to Spotrac, the Lions TE’s rookie contract is valued at $9.4 million for four years, meaning he takes home approximately $2.4 million a year. However, his career earnings in the NFL are $13.2 million as he awaits a new deal.

As LaPorta missed half of the last season due to a back injury, Brad Holmes is seemingly taking a cautious approach before offering him a new deal. His market value under the projected new deal is $15 million a year for three years, which could take his contract extension total earnings to $ 45 million. Should the projected numbers hold up, he could become the fifth highest-paid tight end in the NFL alongside the Las Vegas Raiders‘ Michael Mayer, who earns $15 million a year.

Coming off an injury is never easy, but LaPorta has had a productive season so far, showing the back injury did not slow him down.

Lions’ Sam LaPorta Makes His Case For A Bigger Payday With Strong Production In 2026

Scoring 397 yards a game, the Lions’ offense ranks as the second-best in the NFL, and Sam LaPorta has played a key role in Drew Petzing’s playbook. Starting all 6 games this season, the 25-year-old has 334 receiving yards, 28 receptions, and 3 touchdowns.

Considering his production dropped after the rookie Pro Bowl season when he logged a career-best 889 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, he would be aiming to touch those numbers again, which would not only increase the chance of getting another Pro Bowl selection but also a new Lions contract.