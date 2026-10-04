Lions Hit Major Roadblock in Sam LaPorta Negotiations

One of the biggest questions facing the Detroit Lions entering the season was whether they would get a deal done with former second-round pick Sam LaPorta, as he is now in the last year of his rookie contract. While the team and LaPorta have talked contract over the first four weeks of the regular season, a deal is currently unlikely to get done, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport reports that the Lions are not calling off talks for the rest of the season, but right now the two sides are not going to continue their discussions.

“The Detroit Lions and star tight end Sam LaPorta have broken off contract talks, sources told NFL Network, after attempting to work out a long-term deal for the first few weeks of the season,” wrote Rapoport. “But after LaPorta overcame back surgery and showed that he’s healthy this year, the thought is that a deal is unlikely considering the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement over the first four weeks of the season.”

Rapoport notes that right now, it is the LaPorta said calling off negotiations. His plan is to focus on what he can do on the field and does not want the contract to hang over him. He has the chance to enter free agency after the season as the biggest prize tight end, and perhaps the most sought-after player on the market, regardless of position.

LaPorta is more focused on that than he is on continuing talks with the Lions.

Detroit Lions and Tight End Sam LaPorta Break Off Contract Talks

The LaPorta contract discussions are a bit messy, mostly because LaPorta had an excellent rookie season, but has been unable to build on it. LaPorta had an impressive 86 receptions for 889 yards and ten touchdowns in his rookie season.

He followed that up with 60 receptions for 726 yards and seven touchdowns. It was a good year, but not quite the same. Then, injuries hit him in his third year. He averaged a career-high in yards per game, at 54. However, he only played nine games and had 489 yards.

LaPorta recovered from offseason surgery and was healthy for Week 1. Still, the team wanted to see him on the field. He has been fine in 2026, but he is currently averaging 48 yards per game. That is slightly below his career average.

He wants to be paid like one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL. However, his start of year four shows he might not beat his rookie season once again. So, it’s hard for the Lions to pay for what he can do when he has not done it for a while.

Lions Have to Match Tucker Kraft

One of the big issues holding LaPorta back is that the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers extended their tight end, Tucker Kraft, this offseason. He signed a four-year, $75M deal with the possibility of reaching $92M. The Lions are going to have to match, or come close to, Kraft on this deal.

Based on LaPorta’s play, they seem hesitant to match.