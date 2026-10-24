Lions Get Sam LaPorta Trade Pitch Involving AFC North Team’s 2027 First-Round Pick

The NFL trade deadline is getting closer day by day. With just over two weeks left in the deadline, there is a growing urgency to strengthen squads midseason, bringing fresh speculation across the league. With that, the Detroit Lions have become part of that conversation following tight end Sam LaPorta’s comment this week.

If the trade indeed comes to fruition within the next two weeks, the Cincinnati Bengals could be among the potential destinations, per A to Z Sports‘ Mike Payton, given that a Pro Bowler like LaPorta would immediately elevate their offense, which is already star-studded.

“If the Lions walk out of this with two first-round picks in 2027, you can’t hate that,” Payton noted. “It’s not often a team gives up a first-round pick for a player.”

The Lions tight end is set to hit free agency following the end of the 2026 season, so a trade deal in exchange for a future first-round pick sounds like a fair deal. After being picked by the Lions in the second round of the 2023 draft, the TE doesn’t have the fifth-year option in his contract, making the trade plausible, especially as questions have been raised over his recent comments.

Sam LaPorta’s Contract Comments Add Intrigue To Potential Trade

Playing his fourth season in Detroit, LaPorta has become a proven starter in the Lions’ offense with a Pro Bowl to his resume. The 25-year-old had a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie season when he accumulated 889 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Except for missing eight games last season due to a back injury, LaPorta has been a key name on the offense, starting 44 out of the 47 games he has played so far. He has been in sublime form this season after his return from injury, as he has racked up 316 receiving yards and 3 TDs, starting all 5 games.

Despite the elite numbers, he has yet to sign a new contract, which has certainly led to frustration. Appearing on the Pardon My Take podcast recently, his blunt comment regarding the contract situation and Lions’ future raised eyebrows.

“I’m going to continue to go do my thing and ball out,” LaPorta said. “And in three months, if I don’t get to wear the Honolulu blue and play for the Lions anymore, it’s going to be all good. I’ll go get paid somewhere else.”

As he is ready to ‘get paid somewhere else’ amid the current contract situation, a possible trade move is hard to ignore before the deadline day; the Cincinnati Bengals make sense for several reasons.

Sam LaPorta Could Be Joe Burrow’s Missing Piece

On paper, the Lions trading LaPorta to the Bengals could fill a glaring offensive gap in the latter’s offense, while Brad Holmes may find a potential escape route from a looming salary cap concern after offering big-money contracts to Jack Campbell and Jahmyr Gibbs this year, who were also picked in the 2023 draft.

Bengals’ elite offense has Joe Burrow at the center, with Chase Brown at RB and Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as the WR weapons. But the same can’t be said about tight ends like Mike Gesicki and Erick All. That’s where the LaPorta trade could be the missing piece, possibly upgrading them to Super Bowl contenders this season.

In addition, the AFC North franchise has a cap space of $8.5 million in the 2026 season, which fits the Pro Bowl tight end’s rookie deal before offering a new contract next season. In exchange, a first-round pick from the 2027 draft would mean the Lions could look for a potential LaPorta replacement in the draft, or they could pick a top defensive prospect to strengthen the under-fire secondary.