Prominent Spine Physician Shares Encouraging Outlook on Lions LB Jack Campbell

The Detroit Lions have no choice but to press on in the wake of the frightening injury to linebacker Jack Campbell, who was hospitalized after taking a heavy hit during Sunday’s victory over the divisional rival Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions, who also lost linebacker Jimmy Rolder for the season, will be taking on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday and looking to improve their record to 6-2.

The good news for the Lions and Campbell in particular is that the linebacker released a statement in which he reported full movement in his lower body, and that movement in his upper body is progressing.

And now, a prominent spine surgeon watching from afar has offered an encouraging perspective.

Spine Physician Weighs In On Injured Detroit Lions Linebacker Jack Campbell’s Injury

According to Dr. Ari Berg, a noted Spine Surgeon at Hackensack Meridian Health, Campbell’s update is an encouraging sign.

“At the very center of the spinal cord is where you have control of the arms,” Berg said via The New York Post. “More toward the periphery of the spinal cord, you have control of the legs and that’s why when you have this contusion of the center of the spinal cord, it’s more common that you see this weakness in the arms and the upper extremities more so than the legs.”

“[The] long-term prognosis is still, we still need a little bit more information before we can make that judgment,” he continued. “It could be weeks. It could be months. It could take longer than that. It’s just too soon to call….Again, encouraging that he’s already shown improvements and hopefully he continues on that upper trajectory.”

Jack Campbell Released A Statement Detailing His Condition

In a special statement released through the official Lions’ X account, Campbell gave the latest update on his condition while also thanking the organization and fans for their prayers and well wishes.

“I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time. I have full movement in my lower body, and I’m continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body,” Campbell’s statement read. “I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic.”

I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better. My faith in God has never been stronger. I know He has a plan for me, and I trust in that plan. I know there may be challenges ahead, but with my faith, my family, and so many people in my corner, I know we’ll get through this. I especially want to thank the athletic trainers and medical personnel who responded and cared for me on the field. I know those were difficult moments, and I’m incredibly grateful for the professionalism, compassion, and care you showed me.”

“One thing I’ve learned about Detroit is that this city is built on toughness, resilience, and grit. That’s exactly how I’m going to approach this challenge. Please continue to keep me and my family in your prayers. We feel the love, and I can’t thank everyone enough.”