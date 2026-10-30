Lions Reveal Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs Status for Vikings Game

The Detroit Lions continue preparations for their second straight divisional matchup on Sunday, hosting the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field after having defeated the Green Bay Packers by a 20-17 final score.

The Lions, who avoided what would have been a damaging 3-3 start, are now 4-2 and will be looking to deal the undefeated Vikings their first setback of the campaign.

And while there were some injury concerns regarding two of Detroit’s top offensive talents, those fears have officially been put to rest.

The Detroit Lions Removed Amon-Ra St. Brown And Jahmyr Gibbs From Their Latest Injury Report

The Lions released their latest injury report, and the good news is that despite safety Kerby Joseph still not being ready to play as of yet, wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back Jahmyr Gibbs were both removed from the list and are expected to play on Sunday.

“Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs (shoulder) and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) are off the injury report and good to go for Sunday’s game against the Vikings,” wrote NFL Insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Additionally, the Lions no longer have defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (illness) and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (ankle) on the injury list.

Kerby Joseph Isn’t Ready To Return To Game Action Just Yet

While the Lions safety Kerby Joseph remains week to week, there’s a chance that he could potentially return next week against the Miami Dolphins.

According to head coach Dan Campbell, he’s been making good progress.

“He’s done a good job,” Campbell said. “It’s good so far. Now there again, we haven’t taken any team reps. It’s all been individual and group. But he’s handled that well. That was kind of the point. We just progress him slowly here, work him in. We get him a little bit more today of that type of work.

Plus, we surplus after the fact. We still do some rehabilitation, get him some of those miles that he’s not getting right now that he normally gets; the running, the volume. And then next week we’ll have him in real practice. So he’ll do the (individual drills) and all that. That’ll be the plan.”