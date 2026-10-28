Stephen A. Smith Delivers Huge Message to Lions Fans After St. Brown Interview

The Detroit Lions are feeling good about themselves after their dramatic victory over the divisional rival Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on Sunday, improving their record to 4-2 through the first six games of the season.

The work won’t get any easier for the Lions, who are now preparing to face the undefeated rival Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field this weekend.

Between matchups, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown did a media session with notable sports personality Stephen A. Smith, who had nothing but good things to say about the offensive star.

Stephen A. Smith Delivers Major Message To Detroit Lions Fans After Amon-Ra St. Brown Interview

According to Smith, St. Brown is making a considerable impact both on and off the field for the Lions, who have understandable championship aspirations this season.

He wrote on X:

“MUCH RESPECT to Amon-Ra St. Brown! The Detroit Lions wide receiver is making BIG plays on the field and an even BIGGER IMPACT off it! We discussed his St. Brown Foundation, the future of the Detroit Lions, and what fans should EXPECT moving forward!”

During the interview, not only did St. Brown affirm that Detroit’s goal this season is winning the Super Bowl, but he also supports the aggressive play-calling nature of head coach Dan Campbell when he and his teammates are facing a fourth-down situation.

“Yeah, I mean, first of all, I would say since you know Ben (Johnson) and AG (Aaron Glenn) left, it’s been over a year now,” St. Brown said. “I think we’ve adapted really well. He’s done a great job of adapting as a head coach. I don’t think Dan has ever changed since I’ve been here as a rookie. He’s been the same guy.

I mean, I’ve been with him now going on to six years, and he’s been the same dude ever since.”

Dan Campbell Issued An Encouraging Update On St. Brown

St. Brown, who suffered an ankle injury during the win against the Packers, didn’t practice on Wednesday.

However, head coach Dan Campbell had a positive outlook on both him and Ennis Rakestraw, who also missed practice.

“Saint’s (Amon-Ra St. Brown) doing good. Ennis is doing good. Going to hold them out of practice,” said coach Campbell. “We’re going to do a walkthrough and then roll right into practice for a little bit here.”