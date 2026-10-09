Lions Urged to Target Eagles’ $12M CB Before Trade Deadline

The Detroit Lions are running out of time to find a reliable solution in the secondary as Week 5 of the regular season gets closer. With just one month left until the trade deadline, the Lions fans are hoping to see fresh reinforcements that could help shore up their secondary.

As the Lions look for potential trade options, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen has emerged as one of the potential trade options before the deadline on November 10. A to Z Sports’ Mike Payton floated the Eagles star as one of the ‘most likely’ options Brad Holmes could look for.

“At 6-foot-4 with good speed and ball skills, he’s (Riq Woolen) a better fit in man coverage than in what the Eagles do. I think he’s a better player in Detroit than in Philadelphia,” Payton noted.

Woolen is only 27, arriving in Philadelphia on a one-year contract worth $12 million. Hence, bringing him would allow Holmes to evaluate what he can offer, especially with the flexibility of a one-year deal.

Why Riq Woolen Is A Suitable Trade Option For The Lions

While Woolen arrived in Philadelphia only this season, he has been playing in the National Football League since 2022, when he was a fifth-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks, spending four seasons in the Emerald City. He logged 53 starts with the Seahawks and also managed to win the Super Bowl last season. Given his extensive experience in the league, he could be a schematic fit for the NFC North side.

Even though he has started four games for the Eagles this season, Nick Sirianni hasn’t been able to utilize his strength, which is why his overall PFF grade is 60.5, standing at 48th position among all NFL CBs. But it doesn’t paint the entire picture. Woolen’s 6-foot-4 inches frame and huge arm length could challenge receivers— an area the Lions have significantly struggled with this year, giving away long passes. He would be better suited to Sheppard’s current system that prioritizes man coverage, letting WRs take one-on-one.

Moreover, the 27-year-old would be an injury relief for the secondary. With injuries to Avonte Maddox and Rock-Ya-Sin, the Lions’ CB room is already depleted, but Woolen is tested in the big league, starting games for the defending champions, so he could immediately stabilize the CB room for the rest of the season.

According to Mike Payton, the Lions coaching staff had an interest in the cornerback during his draft year because of his physical traits and size, but they ultimately passed on him. So, the Lions’ previous familiarity and interest make him an intriguing choice before the trade deadline.

If Woolen fits well in the Lions’ defensive scheme, he could be a long-term CB solution the Lions have been looking for.

Riq Woolen Could Give Lions a Long-Term Answer at Cornerback

When the Detroit Lions drafted Terrion Arnold in the first round, he was viewed as a long-term investment at cornerback, but his tenure in Detroit ended within just two years amid his legal trouble. D.J.Reed has been a leader, but he will be 30 next month.

Riq Woolen, on the other hand, is only 27 with years of NFL experience. Though he is currently on a short-term deal, a Lions trade could potentially make him a key voice in the cornerback room, given his starting experience and age on his side.