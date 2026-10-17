Lions Urged to Pursue Chargers Cornerbacks Before Deadline

The Detroit Lions have been tied to plenty of cornerbacks before the NFL trade deadline. However, they have not had the suggestion of showing interest in an entire team before. However, the Los Angeles Chargers should be a strong trade suitor for the Lions, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Birkett suggests calling the Chargers for the younger, more promising cornerback Tarheeb Still. However, he notes that it could open up trade talks for the older Donte Jackson.

“I’d call the struggling Los Angeles Chargers and ask about Tarheeb Still, knowing they likely won’t deal him, and maybe settle on Donte Jackson if he’s healthy,” wrote Birkett.

Still is in his third NFL season, while Jackson is in his ninth. Jackson is also currently dealing with a hamstring injury.

Detroit Lions Could Trade for Los Angeles Chargers Cornerback

The other name to note in the Chargers’ secondary is Cam Hart. Hart is in his third NFL season as well. Both Hart and Still have been starting at defensive back since their rookie seasons.

Hart has 1,467 snaps, with 1,244 coming on the outside. He is their primary outside cornerback. Still, the team will have to decide whether to extend him after the season. They might have a new regime in place next year. Hart is good, but not quite elite, which will make contract discussions tougher.

Still is in the same spot, but his versatility could end up being more valuable for the Lions, though. Still has 1,954 snaps with only 1,129 coming on the outside. He moved into the slot much more often, and this year he is more primarily their slot.

The Lions have been playing Roger McCreary on the outside, and then sliding him into the slot for nickel snaps. This would be the same role that Still is playing, so it would be a simple swap.

Lastly is Jackson. Jackson is a former second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers. He spent six years with the Panthers and then spent one year in Pittsburgh before being on the Chargers for the last two years. Unlike the young corners, this is the last year of his contract. So, the Chargers will be more prone to sell low on Jackson.

Lions Need Cornerback Help

Whether they add any Chargers cornerbacks or look for another team, they are going to need some help at cornerback at the trade deadline. D.J. Reed is expected to be their top cornerback, but he has struggled.

The team started Rock Ya-Sin in the first two weeks, but injuries and poor play pushed him down the roster. They have been starting McCreary in both spots in the past three weeks. Ennis Rakestraw has jumped outside when McCreary moves into the slot.

Still could replace McCreary or Rakestraw. Then, the better of the other two would be in a better situation as well. There are plenty of cornerbacks available; the question is which one the Lions add.