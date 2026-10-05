Ex-Lions CB Terrion Arnold Gets Concerning New Update in Ongoing Court Case

Things changed quickly for the former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold in late June when he was involved in a legal situation. He was part of a revenge attack and abduction, which cost him the Lions contract. As his court case continues, the 23-year-old received a new update on that case, per Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett.

“So this is probably not good news for ex-Lions CB Terrion Arnold,” wrote Birkett on X this morning with the latest update. “Another co-defendant in his case, Boakai Hilton, pleaded guilty in court today and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He is required to testify against Arnold as part of his plea agreement.”

Boakai Hilton was another person involved in the same case and was given a ten-year prison sentence this morning. While he serves the jail time, he is also required to testify against the current Seattle Seahawks star, giving details to the court on what he knows about the CB’s involvement in the ongoing case.

Terrion Arnold’s Alleged Revenge Plot Lands Him In Legal Trouble

Terrion Arnold is accused of masterminding a revenge plot. In early February, when he was still a Lions player, he filed a police complaint that cash worth $250,000, along with valuable items, was stolen from an Airbnb he had rented. Shortly after the incident, the CB reportedly planned a revenge plot.

Arnold is facing legal issues because he and some of his associates reportedly lured three men to a Tampa apartment, whom they believed were responsible for the Airbnb robbery. As a matter of fact, they were reportedly held at gunpoint and were physically tortured. However, the police later confirmed that those three victims had no connection with Arnold’s robbery.

More than four months later, on June 24, Arnold surrendered to the Orient Road Jail in Tampa, while his co-defendant Jasmine Randazzo and Arianna Del Valle pleaded guilty to the incident. His arrest and legal trouble impacted his professional career, as five days later the Lions waived him from his rookie contract.

Now, after Hilton’s recent sentence, his testimony may give prosecutors more details as they continue sentencing the case against Arnold. The criminal trial is projected to start sometime next year.

Two months after his release from the Lions, the Super Bowl champions Seattle Seahawks surprisingly signed him to a one-year league minimum contract.

Terrion Arnold’s Legal Battle Could Keep Him Sidelined In 2026 Season

Terrion Arnold, the former first-round pick by the Lions, played 24 NFL games and logged 91 total tackles. Given his numbers, the Seahawks viewed him as a low-risk, high-reward option if his legal issue is eventually dismissed.

Given that Arnold has eight felony charges against him, he is not eligible to suit up for the Seahawks. The league has officially put him on the Commissioner Exempt List following his signing with the New team. What it means is he isn’t part of the 53-man active roster, and he will only get the base salary, which is a little over $1 million.

Considering the current situation, his criminal trial will stretch into next year, meaning he is unlikely to play the 2026 regular season.