Lions vs. Panthers: 5 Things Detroit Must Get Right Tonight

The Detroit Lions are heading to Bank of America Stadium, riding on a 2-1 record, as they prepare to take on the home side, the Carolina Panthers. Coming off a brilliant win over the New York Jets last Sunday, Dan Campbell’s side has much-needed momentum, especially after the improvement shown by the team last Sunday.

Sitting with a 1-2 record, the Panthers are also looking to find the right gear early in the season. Given that it’s an away game against the defending NFC South champions, it will not be easy by any means. On that note, the Lions must get these things right to walk away with a victory tonight.

1. Unleash Jahmyr Gibbs’ Rushing Game Yet Again

Jahmyr Gibbs has been the biggest difference-maker for the Lions offense since the season opener, shining in his new bell cow role. Playing three games, he has an impressive 65 carries, 307 rushing yards, and 4 rushing touchdowns. That’s an area where Dan Campbell has to exploit the Panthers’ defense.

With injuries to Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr., the Panthers’ defense is decimated heading into the Lions game. As a matter of fact, they have the worst run defense in the league this season, conceding 580 rushing yards and 193.3 yards per game. With Gibbs’ performance this season, Goff must put the ball in the star RB’s hands and let his running game do the talking.

2. Keep Tight Ends In Check

Due to a depleted secondary, the Lions have been vulnerable against tight ends this season, giving away a total of 6 touchdowns in three games since the season opener. That would be an area of concern for Kelvin Sheppard when his defense clashes against the likes of Tommy Tremble and Darren Waller.

While Tremble hasn’t scored a touchdown yet this season, Bryce Young has made Waller his preferred target and scored two touchdowns in the Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons alone. So, keeping them in check will be a big task for the Lions defense.

3. Finally Break The 31-Point Shackle

The Detroit Lions offense has been dealing with an unusual record this season. In the first three games of the campaign, Jared Goff and co. have scored 31 points in each game. In the first game against the New Orleans Saints, which went to overtime, the Honolulu Blues ended with a 31-30 scoreline. Then two subsequent games against the Bills and Jets finished with 31-41 and 31-24 scores, respectively.

While 31 points on the board in each game is certainly a strong offensive showing, the Lions have the required weapons to push the number even higher. Given the defense’s inconsistency, more points would be key to securing wins.

4. Kelvin Sheppard’s Defense Needs A Third-Down Turnaround

While it’s too early to come to a conclusion, the Lions’ defense has been struggling this year due to injuries to key stars like Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, alongside the departure of Terrion Arnold. It shows in the statistics, as they rank 31st in total defense.

After conceding 95 points in 3 games, they stand in last place among all NFL teams. Improving the third-down defense would be a primary objective of the DC Kelvin Sheppard when the Lions take on the Panthers in Charlotte tonight.

5. More Organized Performance From The Lions’ O-Line

The Detroit Lions’ preferred O-Line has been shuffling since the start of the regular season. With offseason signing Cade Mays missing, Juice Scruggs has filled his shoes. In addition, Christian Mahogany and Blake Miller missed games due to injuries.

But a healthy O-Line is back for Week 4, and they are expected to deliver. Jared Goff has already been sacked 7 times in just three games, including 4 times against the Bills. Now, a healthier offensive line should provide the quarterback with much-needed stability up front, keeping the sack numbers in check from the Panthers’ defenders.