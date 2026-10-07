Current NFL HC Emerges as Potential Lions DC

The Detroit Lions have not even fired their defensive coordinator, Kelvin Sheppard, and there are already ties and potential dots connecting to who the next coordinator is. While Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is currently employed as well, his seat is as hot, if not hotter, than Sheppard.

So, with Bowles needing a job and the Lions having a potential opening, the two would make a good fit, according to Christian Booher of Sports Illustrated. Booher points to a connection Bowles has to head coach Dan Campbell as to why the fit makes sense.

“Bowles has had some success as a defensive coordinator, however, most notably winning a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers prior to being promoted,” wrote Booher. “If he were to be available, he has some history working with Campbell dating back to their time together with the Miami Dolphins and could be an intriguing veteran option to add to the coaching staff.”

Bowles was with the Dolphins from 2008 through 2011. He was an assistant head coach and secondary coach. In 2011, he was the Dolphins’ interim head coach.

Meanwhile, Campbell was in Miami from 2010 through 2015. He was a coaching intern in 2010 but was promoted to tight ends coach when he worked under Bowles in 2011.

The two could reunite all of this time later.

Detroit Lions Could Hire Todd Bowles to Replace Kelvin Sheppard

After the Dolphins hired a new head coach in 2012, Bowles moved to the Philadelphia Eagles to be their secondary coach under Andy Reid. He was promoted to interim defensive coordinator when the team fired Juan Castillo.

When Reid was let go he moved onto the Arizona Cardinals to be the defensive coordinator under Bruce Arians.

He thrived in two seasons with the Cardinals and was hired by the New York Jets to be their head coach. Bowles coached the Jets from 2015 through 2018, but could not get the quarterback position solved.

So, he was let go. He reunited with Arians as the Bucs’ defensive coordinator and won a Super Bowl with the team. That allowed him to be promoted to head coach.

While his two stints as head coach have not gone well, his two stints as defensive coordinator earned him those chances. He would be a strong option in Detroit.

Lions Have a Tough Decision to Make at Defensive Coordinator

This is a good suggestion, and the connection should be remembered. However, right now Campbell is focused on making things work with the coordinator he has. He has given Sheppard a strong vote of confidence despite the first four weeks going so poorly.

“I’m not talking about all that,” Campbell said of Sheppard. “I’m talking about getting better right now with what we’ve got. And that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to find a way to get better with what we’ve got.”

It is fair to say that the Lions’ personnel is a bit of the problem. They have injury issues in the secondary. Still, Sheppard needs to adjust soon, or the team is going to be forced to make a move.