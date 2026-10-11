Tragedy Strikes Detroit Lions Organization Before Week 5

The Detroit Lions are in Glendale to take on the Arizona Cardinals, hoping to improve to 3-2 after last week’s road loss to the Carolina Panthers.

However, the organization was deeply saddened by a tragic announcement involving one of the team’s most recognizable figures, whom generations of Lions fans have come to know as the voice of Lions football.

Longtime radio commentator Dan Miller has tragically lost his wife, Cynthia, at the age of 63 following a battle with cancer.

Detroit Lions Commentator Dan Miller Has Tragically Lost His Wife Cynthia

Understandably, Miller is not in the broadcast booth at University of Phoenix Stadium following the devasting loss; he will be replaced this week by Detroit Tigers announcer Jason Benetti, who has called previous Lions games in preseason action.

“Our thoughts are with Dan right now, all weekend, and for the future, with the loss of his wife of 33 years, Cindy, a couple of days ago,” Benetti said during the pregame show via MLive. “Dan is one of the most remarkable people I have met in my time in Detroit. One of the most sincere human beings you can possibly dream of, a fantastic voice of the Lions for more than two decades. And it is very hard to have him be at home under the circumstances. His kids, Sammi and Rikky and Tony and Robbie, Cindy and Dan’s grandkids – Daphne and Cecilia – and their entire family, our hearts are with you.”

“He’s been going through a lot,” said fellow commentator Lomas Brown. “Just the strength of him being the caregiver for Cindy, being a father to his kids, a grandfather to the grandkids. … He’s helped me so much since I’ve been here nine years with him, and it’s just been a blessing. All our hearts are with him today. We’re going to try to get that win for him today, because I think that would cheer him up.

“I mean, it was three years ago. They were at my 60th birthday party, and it was just so great to see them together, and we got a chance to talk and laugh and eat, and just do all the things that you do at joyous occasions.“ And just to see that a couple of years later, for this situation to be where it is now, it’s just sad, Jason, but it tells us: take advantage of life. Take advantage of the time that you have. Take advantage of the loved ones that you’re with, because you just never know.”

Cynthia Miller Passed Away At 63 Years Of Age

Cynthia Miller is survived in death by Dan and their four children, and two grandchildren.

“Cindy had a way of lighting up any room she entered,” Miller’s obituary read. “Charismatic, funny, fearless, and full of life, she was someone people were naturally drawn to. Her warmth and accepting nature made everyone feel comfortable and included, while her fierce loyalty and protective spirit left no doubt about how deeply she loved those closest to her. A graduate of the University of Maryland, Class of 1985, Cindy began her career as a news producer, working in the industry for ten years. It was while working at Westwood One Radio Network that she met Dan, beginning a beautiful love story that would span more than three decades. Their wedding day was especially memorable, taking place during a historic snowstorm that blanketed the DMV with 20 inches of snow. Later in life, Cindy brought her warmth, energy, and caring heart into the classroom, spending five years as a preschool teacher.”